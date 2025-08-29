Appalachian State Mountaineers at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Sometimes, the Football Bowl Subdivision's oddsmakers line up and punt … and they don't even wait for fourth down. Today's single-touchdown point spread on Charlotte's season debut with App State demonstrates less solid analysis of both teams and more wait-and-see from Sin City.

The Charlotte 49ers are inspiring noble 2-to-1 betting odds to upset visiting Appalachian State in a Week 1 kickoff slated for tonight at 7 p.m. EST. With all due respect to the Friday Night Lights schedule the two teams are butting into, Charlotte can be happy not to draw a "high school"-style handicap like (+21).

Right now could be a lucky time to catch App State. The Mountaineers are coming off their first losing season since joining the FBS. Last year's starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, has transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers, and there's a rookie head coach taking over in Dowell Loggains.

Spread

Mountaineers -9.5 (-110)

49ers +9.5 (-100)

Moneyline

Mountaineers -345

49ers +240

Total

Over 53.5 (-110)

Under 53.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Charlotte 49ers Betting Trends

App State comes off its first losing season in the FBS.

Charlotte has gone 5-10 in the last 15 games.

Totals have gone under in five of App State's last six games.

The total has gone over in eight of Charlotte's last 11 games.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Running back Kayne Roberts is out with a knee injury.

Charlotte 49ers

None.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks

Charlotte has a new head coach, too, although Tim Albin's great reputation as a mid-major winner makes analysts think Charlotte's improvement is a matter of time and not a matter of hope. The watershed won't come right away, due to a muddled QB situation and double-digit new starters on the 49ers' offense.

Beating the Mountaineers requires the 49ers to fare well enough on defense to give their offense a chance to sort things out. If Charlotte can procure a close game in the fourth quarter, the new lineup's growing numbers will almost certainly help the 49ers out against App State's sideline-to-sideline offense. A preseason report from blogger Eric Lusk of NC Football News states that "Charlotte brought in nearly 40 transfers in the off-season. The 49ers' 2025 transfer portal class ranks third-best in the AAC."