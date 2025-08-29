Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

Predicting the next MLS round's outcome between New England and visiting Charlotte is a matter of a fan's kind of streak against a bookmaker's kind of streak. Charlotte FC is on fire with seven league victories in a row, soaring in the Eastern Conference table with 16 more points than Beantown.

You can bet Charlotte at generous odds of close to 2-to-1 to prevail in this Saturday's road game with the New England Revolution, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST. That's because there's a sneaky trend working in New England's favor, at least according to oddsmakers who follow head-to-head trends. Boston has a nice run going against Charlotte. In fact, the Revs have beaten the Crown in five of the last six meetings.

New England's record in the matchup, plus the big home-field advantage in Major League Soccer, is helping the Revolution to draw promising odds to break Charlotte's winning streak. It doesn't hurt that New England is coming off a thrilling upset win over the Columbus Crew in Ohio last Saturday.

Spread

New England Revolution -1 (+333)

Charlotte FC +1(-188)

Moneyline

New England Revolution +112

Charlotte FC +198

Draw +280

Total

Over 2.5 (+125)

Under 2.5 (-162)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has won seven consecutive league matches.

New England has won five of the last six matchups.

Charlotte FC is 2-0-0 in road games since July 12.

Totals have gone under in Charlotte's last three appearances.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Midfielder Pep Biel is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Bill Tuiloma is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Tyger Smalls is questionable with a hamstring strain.

New England Revolution

Midfielder Eric Klein is out with a head injury.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

The Revolution comes home celebrating an unexpected 2-1 victory. But it isn't as though New England outplayed Columbus on its home turf. It was a standard "circle the wagons" style of underdog win, in which the Revs ran wild counterattacks in between long possessions for the Crew, who did not manufacture a goal until midway through the second half of the Revolution's upset.

Charlotte FC is forging an identity as a different kind of team than the one that lost all those recent games in New England. For instance, Pep Biel's injury hasn't prevented the Crown's midfield, or its back line, from producing a clean-sheet streak that has lasted four matches across competitions.