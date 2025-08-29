Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Duke Blue Devils begin their 2025-26 season against the visiting Elon Phoenix of the FCS, or Football Championship Subdivision, tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST. While oddsmakers know that the FBS isn't always a guaranteed victor over the FCS, they're pretty darn certain that Duke will defeat Elon.

How certain? Duke opened with "moneyline" odds to win that handicappers felt was on the money at (-20000), a comical market that has since been scrapped by a number of sportsbooks. The Elon Phoenix is a whopping +33.5-point road underdog against an improving Duke team that rarely loses at home.

Duke and Elon met to open last year's schedule, the Blue Devils holding the Phoenix to 140 total yards while winning a defensive game 26-3. That may be why Saturday's point-total betting number can't reach 50 points, despite the popular idea that Duke's new offense could score 50-plus by itself this weekend.

Spread

Phoenix (-33.5)

Blue Devils (+33.5)

Moneyline

Phoenix (+7000)

Blue Devils (-20000)

Total

Over 47.5 (-110)

Under 47.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils Betting Trends

The Duke Blue Devils are 13-2 in their last 15 home games.

Duke is 23-3 all-time against Division 1-A and FCS opponents.

Elon has never beaten an NCAA opponent from the top division.

Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils Injury Reports

Elon Phoenix

None

Duke Blue Devils

Safety Terry Moore is out with a knee injury.

Elon Phoenix at Duke Blue Devils Predictions and Picks

In the NIL era, college football teams are luring transfers in similar fashion to how NFL teams attract free agents. The former Tulane starter Darian Mensah arrives at Duke rating as one of the nation's top transfer quarterbacks, earning a record-breaking NIL payment that stands at over $8 million. "Anticipation for (Mensah's) first go-round in Durham has only grown," wrote analyst Caleb Dudley in The Chronicle this week.

Las Vegas did the expected by making Elon a 70-to-1 underdog in Mensah's debut for Duke. What's not expected is the reliance on last year's outcome in setting the O/U and point spread. Bookmakers think Duke, true to its typical form, will prevail in cautious and conservative fashion and win by a few TDs.