Illinois Fighting Illini at Duke Blue Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

Need more evidence that Duke football is turning a corner? Take a look at the Las Vegas odds for this weekend's game, in which the Duke Blue Devils are only slight underdogs against No. 12 Illinois.

The Duke Blue Devils host the Illinois Fighting Illini inside Wallace Wade Stadium at noon EST this Saturday. Each team comes in at 1-0 on the fresh season after defeating FCS teams last week. Illinois, which conquered Michigan before closing with four straight wins in 2024, is just a (-150) moneyline bet.

Duke and Illinois have not met on the gridiron since 1968. Duke has won seven of its last eight games against the Big Ten, but six of those victories came in the Blue Devils' series against Northwestern.

Spread

Fighting Illini -3 (-102)

Blue Devils +3 (-112)

Moneyline

Fighting Illini -148

Blue Devils +128

Total

OVER 49.5 (-102)

UNDER 49.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Duke Blue Devils Betting Trends

The Duke Blue Devils are 7-1 in their last eight games against Big Ten schools.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 1-3 against ACC opponents since 2015.

Totals went OVER in seven of Illinois' last 10 road games.

Duke has lost to four Top 25 opponents in a row.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Duke Blue Devils Injury Reports

Illinois Fighting Illini

Offensive guard Ayden Knapik is questionable with a knee injury.

Cornerback Jaheim Clarke is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Ben Clawson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Tywan Cox is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back John Forster is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive Guard JJ Hirdes is out with a knee injury.

Tight end Grant Smith is out with an undisclosed injury.

Duke Blue Devils

Safety Terry Moore is out with a knee injury.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Duke Blue Devils Predictions and Picks

Illinois kept the ball on the ground often in Week 1's win over Western Illinois, reigniting a rush offense that ranked third among traditional Big Ten schools last season. RB Kaden Feagin was the workhorse next to Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer, but the explosive Aidan Laughery stole the show with two TDs.

Duke's run defense will be tested far more than it was in Week 1's victory over Elon. The Blue Devils gave up nearly 2,000 rushing yards last season. But at the same time, Scott Richey of The News-Gazette isn't sure that Illinois' new front-seven lineup is speedy enough to contain Duke's quarterback Darian Mensah. "The threat hanging over the Illinois defense is Mensah could tuck and run. But even his first instinct to scramble and salvage a passing play is dangerous," writes Richey from the Champaign-Urbana beat.