North Carolina Tar Heels at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Bill Belichick's coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels was a certified dud. UNC squandered an early lead with an offense that couldn't get on the tracks in midgame, and an overly cautious defense, which allowed opposing TCU's QB Josh Hoover to pick the Tar Heels apart in the 48-14 snoozer.

Was it a case of an aging coach who lost his spark? Skip Bayless was among those fooled by UNC's early 7-0 lead, praising Belichick's offense on social media before watching a sad-sack performance in the final 45:00. Craig Shemon of ESPN Southwest Florida wrote, "Bill Belichick looked bored coaching college football (on) Monday night."

Is Labor Day's letdown why North Carolina is only a (-14) point favorite over a supposed mid-major patsy in the Charlotte 49ers, in a Week 2 tilt set for 7 p.m. EST on the 49ers' home field? Charlotte fans would hope that it's because their team's offense wasn't all that bad against powerful App State on Friday. At minimum, the 49ers looked better on both sides of the ball than UNC in its hapless holiday debut.

Spread

Tar Heels -13.5 (-106)

49ers +13.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Tar Heels -526

49ers +407

Total

OVER 49.5 (-111)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

North Carolina Tar Heels at Charlotte 49ers Betting Trends

Totals have gone OVER in nine of Charlotte's last 11 games.

North Carolina is 3-2 in its last five road games.

UNC has a 15-2 mark against teams of the American Athletic Conference.

North Carolina Tar Heels at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports

North Carolina Tar Heels

Quarterback Gio Lopez is questionable with a back injury.

Offensive guard Austin Blaske is out with a foot injury.

Defensive lineman Peter Pesansky is out with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte 49ers

Running back Henry Rutledge is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Adam Hopkins IV is questionable with a leg injury.

North Carolina Tar Heels at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks

Former UNC quarterback Conner Harrell transferred to Charlotte and will start against the Tar Heels on Saturday. Harrell's jittery debut with Charlotte held the 49ers back in last week's 34-11 loss to App State, but he's got an exceptional amount of big-time seasoning for a 20-year-old QB at a mid-major program.

North Carolina may not garner the point spread that it would after a better Week 1, though that doesn't mean the betting line isn't still wide as UNC's follow-up with "The Hoodie" at the helm draws near. The two-touchdown spotting of points to Charlotte overlooks that Belichick, knowing what an 0-2 record is capable of doing to his team's morale, is only thinking about winning the battle by any score at all.