Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack: Odds, Spread, and Total

How is the ACC setting up this football season? In the eyes of Las Vegas, some of its most noteworthy schools couldn't be any more tightly-drawn on the gridiron.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack is a (-2.5) point spread favorite when the Virginia Cavaliers visit for an early-year conference game at noon EST this Saturday. The betting line calls into question whether NC State would be favored without a home-field edge, but UVA would not be more than a (-2) wager at home.

Both teams had impressive debuts to go 1-0 this summer, though Virginia more so than NC State. Last week's Wolfpack defeated the East Carolina Pirates 24-17 after withstanding 366 passing yards from opposing QB Katin Houser. Virginia clobbered Coastal Carolina 48-7 behind seven receptions and a touchdown from senior WR Cameron Ross. Saturday's game has a lively O/U total in the mid-50s.

Spread

Cavaliers +3 (-105)

Wolfpack -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Cavaliers +134

Wolfpack -148

Total

Over 54 (-105)

Under 54 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack Betting Trends

NC State has defeated Virginia in five of the teams' last six meetings.

Totals have gone over in seven of the last 11 Virginia-NCSU games.

North Carolina State has gone just 2-3 in its last five home games.

Virginia has dropped three of its last four road games.

Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack Injury Reports

Virginia Cavaliers

Quarterback Chandler Morris is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Suderian Harrison is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Ja'Maric Morris is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Offensive guard Makilan Thomas is out with a foot injury.

Offensive guard Monroe Mills is out with a knee injury.

NC State Wolfpack

None

Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack Predictions and Picks

NC State's defense is improving at arguably its most important spot. Defensive ends Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh have drawn praise for their disruptive debut versus ECU. Dave Doeren's duo of incoming transfers "Made an immediate impact for the Wolfpack … (causing) havoc from the defensive edges to combine for 14 tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and a pass breakup," journalist Rob McLamb of Inside Pack Sports reported after the Week 1 victory.

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris has gotten banged up already this season. Can the Cavaliers protect him well enough to beat NC State on the road? That isn't very likely following summer's injuries to would-be starting offensive tackles Monroe Mills and Makilan Thomas of Virginia. Coastal Carolina's glaring lack of QB sacks and hurries in Week 1 may prove a product of CCU's sudden downturn.