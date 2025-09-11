NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Odds, Spread, and Total

North Carolina State doesn't have a spiffy record in games at Wake Forest. NC State has only covered against the spread in two of its last 13 games played in Winston-Salem. But tonight's spread simply tosses aside the history, taking (-7.5) points from the Wolfpack for a Demon Deacons home game at 7:30 p.m. EST.

For a reason, look no further than NC State and Wake Forest's very different roads to 2-0. QB C.J. Bailey and the Wolfpack are off to a rousing start to the season, defeating Virginia 35-31 after conquering East Carolina in a redux of the 2024 Military Bowl. Wake Forest is also 2-0 on the young campaign, but has only performed against FCS teams. Wake looked awful in a 10-9 debut win over Kennesaw State.

NC State is only 2-3 in road debuts since 2020, losing 59-35 at Clemson last Sept. 21.

Spread

Wolfpack -7.5 (-110)

Demon Deacons +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wolfpack -295

Demon Deacons +245

Total

Over 53.5 (-110)

Under 53.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Betting Trends

North Carolina State is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 road games at Wake Forest.

Totals have gone under in each of Wake Forest's last five contests.

Totals went under in all five of NC State's last five road games.

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is out with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh is out with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker AJ Richardson is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Cornerback Rushaun Tongue is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Ian VerSteeg is out with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Will Loerzel is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Wesley Stroebel is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back David Egbe is out with an undisclosed injury.

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predictions and Picks

The NC State Wolfpack has an exciting new starting RB in the redshirt sophomore Hollywood Smothers. Smothers shined in NCSU's comeback win over Virginia, “(pacing) NC State's offense with 17 carries for a career-best 140 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which came in the second half,” as recapped by Noah Fleischman of The Wolfpacker. Fleischman adds that Bailey “was equally efficient” in Week 2.

The likelihood of NC State's defense shutting down Wake Forest isn't so great as the prospect of another good game for Smothers. The Wolfpack's defense allowed 10-of-13 conversions on third down against UVA in the first half. Linebacker A.J. Richardson was lost to injury in the contest. Wake has its own burgeoning tailback in Demond Claiborne, who rushed for 193 yards versus WCU last week.