Duke Blue Devils at Tulane Green Wave: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Duke Blue Devils were dealt a reality check by Illinois in last weekend's 45-19 drubbing. Is it fair for Las Vegas to give Duke an underdog's betting line to beat a mid-major in the next upcoming contest?

The 2-0 Tulane Green Wave is a (-2) point spread favorite over visiting Duke for a game in New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. While the teams' moneyline odds to win are nearly matching at press time, sportsbooks think that Duke is in danger of having a six-game winning streak over the AAC snapped.

Tulane impressively beat Northwestern 23-3 in its Week 1 home opener, followed by a 33-31 road win over South Alabama in which the senior Tulane tailback Zuberi Mobley scored two touchdowns.

Spread

Blue Devils +1 (-104)

Green Wave -1 (-114)

Moneyline

Blue Devils +104

Green Wave -117

Total

Over 52.5 (-108)

Under 52.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils at Tulane Green Wave Betting Trends

Duke is 6-0 ATS in its last six games against the American Athletic Conference.

Tulane has won four of its previous five home games.

The Green Wave has an active nine-game losing streak against the ACC.

Duke Blue Devils at Tulane Green Wave Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Safety Terry Moore is out with a knee injury.

Tulane Green Wave

Running back Maurice Turner is questionable with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Ty Thompson is questionable with a knee injury.

Duke Blue Devils at Tulane Green Wave Predictions and Picks

Darian Mensah's trip to play his old program at Tulane has the media's attention. As quick as pundits are to laud Duke for taking a star transfer away from a national contender like the Green Wave, they are also pointing out that Mensah's form has been imperfect out of the gate in 2025. Mensah is “moving the ball through the air, though he's also coming off a three-turnover performance (against Illinois),” writes Associated Press blogger Aaron Beard by way of KDH Press Box.

Tulane has a well-coached defense, but the Green Wave was porous against an FCS-level team in South Alabama last week. The chatter about Mensah playing his old team clouds a more substantial story, in which there's still a conundrum over who will start at QB for Tulane going forward. BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff has not been accurate through the air in either of his team's pair of early victories.