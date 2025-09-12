Monmouth Hawks at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Did the Charlotte 49ers feel just like a Y2K-era National Football League team, losing to Bill Belichick 20-3 last weekend? The “NFL” vibes were at least an upgrade from Week 1's 34-11 loss to App State.

The 0-2 Charlotte 49ers will try for their first win of the 2025 season against the Monmouth Hawks of the FCS at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday. As usual, Vegas didn't offer odds on the FBS-FCS clash at press time.

Any hint of a quarterback controversy in Charlotte was erased when backup Grayson Loftis took over for starting QB Conner Harrell and promptly threw two INTs against North Carolina in Week 2's defeat.

Monmouth Hawks at Charlotte 49ers Betting Trends

The Charlotte 49ers have lost seven of their last eight games.

Charlotte is 7-2 against opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Charlotte is just 4-16 ATS in its last 20 home games.

Monmouth has lost eight of its last 10 contests.

Monmouth Hawks at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports

Monmouth Hawks

None

Charlotte 49ers

Running back Henry Rutledge is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Sean Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Adam Hopkins IV is doubtful with a leg injury.

Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower body injury.

Monmouth Hawks at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks

Charlotte's problem against North Carolina wasn't that its quarterbacks couldn't throw, but that the 49ers' running game went backward as often as it went forward. Harrell's negative yardage on attempted option-carries amounted to more than RB Rod Gainey Jr.'s leading 15 yards on the ground.

Hunter Bailey of the Charlotte Observer argues that Harrell isn't willing to pull the ball and run it himself, a potential nightmare for play-callers trying to outfox an opposing defensive end. “Even with consistent glimpses of green grass on option plays (vs UNC), Harrell didn't call his number and pull the ball.”