Panthers vs Cardinals: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers hope to rebound from an ugly setback in Week 1 and get their first win of the season.

The Panthers are 0-1 and recently lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-10. Carolina trailed 20-3 at halftime and did not score a touchdown until the last five minutes. They turned the ball over three times and allowed 200 rushing yards. The Panthers were decent on third down, with quarterback Bryce Young completing 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, one score, and two interceptions.

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-0, having defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-13 in Week 1. The Cardinals led 17-10 at halftime and played a defensive second half. They performed effectively in the rushing game, going 2-for-3 in the red zone. The red zone defense went 3-for-4. Kyler Murray finished 21-for-29 with two touchdowns. Arizona had good time of possession and did not commit any turnovers.

Spread

Panthers +7 (-109)

Cardinals -7 (-104)

Moneyline

Panthers +267

Cardinals -314

Total

Over 44 (-113)

Under 44 (-102)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games.

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Arizona's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Arizona's last eight games against Carolina.

Panthers vs Cardinals Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Questionable

Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable

Hunter Renfrow, WR - Questionable

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Out

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve

Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve

LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Arizona Cardinals

Blake Gillikin, P - Questionable

Tip Reiman, TE - Questionable

Joey Blount, S - Injured Reserve

Will Hernandez, G - Questionable

Zaven Collins, LB - Questionable

Cody Simon, LB - Questionable

Justin Jones, DT - Injured Reserve

Christian Jones, OT - Injured Reserve

Hayden Conner, G - Injured Reserve

J.J. Russell, LB - Injured Reserve

Bilal Nichols, DT - Out

BJ Ojulari, LB - Out

Walter Nolen III, DT - Out

Trishton Jackson, WR - Injured Reserve

Valentin Senn, OT - Injured Reserve

Starling Thomas V, CB - Injured Reserve

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB - Out

Panthers vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

Carolina is ranked 27th in passing yards, 14th in rushing yards, 29th in total points scored, and 24th in points allowed. Overall, the Panthers' offense underperformed last week. Young had far too many incomplete passes, and they only reached the red zone once. The offense needs to be much more efficient and take better care of the ball. The defense struggled to put pressure on the Jaguars' quarterback, and it will be difficult to stop a mobile quarterback like Kyler Murray.

Arizona is ranked 30th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, tied for 15th in points scored and sixth in points allowed. The Cardinals' passing defense showed potential in Week 1, and they will be ready to intercept some Young passes. Like Carolina, the Arizona defense will want to put more pressure on the quarterback. The Cardinals offense was highly efficient in both passing and rushing, and they will attempt to score consistently throughout the game.

Best Bet: Cardinals Spread