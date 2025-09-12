Panthers vs Cardinals: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Carolina Panthers hope to rebound from an ugly setback in Week 1 and get their first win of the season. The Panthers are 0-1 and recently lost to the…
The Panthers are 0-1 and recently lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-10. Carolina trailed 20-3 at halftime and did not score a touchdown until the last five minutes. They turned the ball over three times and allowed 200 rushing yards. The Panthers were decent on third down, with quarterback Bryce Young completing 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, one score, and two interceptions.
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-0, having defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-13 in Week 1. The Cardinals led 17-10 at halftime and played a defensive second half. They performed effectively in the rushing game, going 2-for-3 in the red zone. The red zone defense went 3-for-4. Kyler Murray finished 21-for-29 with two touchdowns. Arizona had good time of possession and did not commit any turnovers.
Spread
- Panthers +7 (-109)
- Cardinals -7 (-104)
Moneyline
- Panthers +267
- Cardinals -314
Total
- Over 44 (-113)
- Under 44 (-102)
The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.
- Carolina is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games.
- Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Arizona's last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Arizona's last eight games against Carolina.
Panthers vs Cardinals Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Questionable
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable
- Hunter Renfrow, WR - Questionable
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Out
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve
- LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Arizona Cardinals
- Blake Gillikin, P - Questionable
- Tip Reiman, TE - Questionable
- Joey Blount, S - Injured Reserve
- Will Hernandez, G - Questionable
- Zaven Collins, LB - Questionable
- Cody Simon, LB - Questionable
- Justin Jones, DT - Injured Reserve
- Christian Jones, OT - Injured Reserve
- Hayden Conner, G - Injured Reserve
- J.J. Russell, LB - Injured Reserve
- Bilal Nichols, DT - Out
- BJ Ojulari, LB - Out
- Walter Nolen III, DT - Out
- Trishton Jackson, WR - Injured Reserve
- Valentin Senn, OT - Injured Reserve
- Starling Thomas V, CB - Injured Reserve
- Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB - Out
Panthers vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks
Carolina is ranked 27th in passing yards, 14th in rushing yards, 29th in total points scored, and 24th in points allowed. Overall, the Panthers' offense underperformed last week. Young had far too many incomplete passes, and they only reached the red zone once. The offense needs to be much more efficient and take better care of the ball. The defense struggled to put pressure on the Jaguars' quarterback, and it will be difficult to stop a mobile quarterback like Kyler Murray.
Arizona is ranked 30th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, tied for 15th in points scored and sixth in points allowed. The Cardinals' passing defense showed potential in Week 1, and they will be ready to intercept some Young passes. Like Carolina, the Arizona defense will want to put more pressure on the quarterback. The Cardinals offense was highly efficient in both passing and rushing, and they will attempt to score consistently throughout the game.
Best Bet: Cardinals Spread
Young will want to limit his mistakes and push his offense into the red zone more. The Cardinals hope to increase their passing yards and add on to leads. Both sides want to put greater pressure on the quarterback. Arizona will set the tone early on offense, while the defense will make some crucial stops.