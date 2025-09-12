Richmond Spiders at North Carolina Tar Heels: Odds, Spread, and Total

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick must be pleased at how “NFL”-style his first win with the Tar Heels turned out to be. UNC took a solid early lead, overcame another sluggish night for QB Gio Lopez's offense, and shut down the Charlotte 49ers, not the San Francisco 49ers, with disciplined defense.

UNC will try to get above .500 with a win over the guest Richmond Spiders in a Week 3 game at 3:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Richmond is on a five-game losing streak, but UNC hasn't been covering ATS at home.

There may not be a “spread” in the mainstream for UNC-Richmond this weekend, thanks to Las Vegas' new rule against putting betting odds on FBS vs FCS games. North Dakota State won't stand for this.

Spread

Spiders +21.5 (-115)

Tar Heels -21.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spiders +900

Tar Heels -1800

Total

Over 46.5 (-115)

Under 46.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Richmond Spiders at North Carolina Tar Heels Betting Trends

North Carolina is 30-1 against teams of the FCS.

The Richmond Spiders are on a five-game losing streak.

North Carolina has gone 0-9 ATS in its last nine home games.

Richmond Spiders at North Carolina Tar Heels Injury Reports

Richmond Spiders

None

North Carolina Tar Heels

Wide receiver Chris Culliver is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Offensive guard Austin Blaske is out with a foot injury.

Richmond Spiders at North Carolina Tar Heels Predictions and Picks

Richmond's defense is a quality unit that could frustrate North Carolina. The Spiders handled a more wide-open new offense from Wofford, traditionally an option-offense team, in last week's 14-10 victory. “The Richmond defense sacked Wofford quarterback Ethan Drumm four times,” recaps Richmond's football homepage, “as the Spiders held the Terriers to just 158 yards of total offense.”

Belichick says all the right things about UNC's development. But is The Hoodie prepared to coach as a favorite to win in a game that might look more ragged than any NFL contest? Richmond's offense isn't likely to go anywhere fast, but the Tar Heels could still blow their chance with impatience and fumbles.