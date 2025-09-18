PodcastsContestsEvents
Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rice Owls are not known as betting favorites early in an FBS season. Scores like “Texas 55, Rice 7” have felt as familiar as the fall solstice. But the…

Kurt Boyer
Conner Harrell #15 of the Charlotte 49ers looks to pass the ball during the second half of the football game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
David Jensen/Getty Images

The Rice Owls are not known as betting favorites early in an FBS season. Scores like “Texas 55, Rice 7” have felt as familiar as the fall solstice. But the Austin upstarts are substantial Vegas favorites over the host Charlotte 49ers for tonight's American Athletic Conference game, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. 

Rice's 2-1 start has not been as impressive as Charlotte's 1-2 debut has been worrying. The 49ers were outscored 54-14 in losses to App State and North Carolina before needing 563 yards of offense to outpace Monmouth of the FCS 42-35 in last weekend's first victory of the season.

Rice and Charlotte have gone 3-3 in the past six meetings, with Charlotte winning last year's game 21-20.

Spread

  • Owls -2.5 (-100)
  • 49ers +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Owls -122
  • 49ers +111

Total

  • Over 42.5 (-106)
  • Under 42.5 (-114)

The above data was collected on Sept. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Charlotte 49ers have lost seven of their last nine games.
  • Charlotte has gone 4-17 ATS over its last 21 home games.
  • The Rice Owls have won three of their last four games. 

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports

Rice Owls

  • None

Charlotte 49ers

  • Running back Henry Rutledge is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Wide receiver Sean Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Wide receiver Adam Hopkins IV is doubtful with a leg injury.
  • Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower body injury.

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks 

Rice is churning out yards in the running game, a potentially ominous sign for a Charlotte team that was outrushed by a combined 233 yards in two losses. QB Chase Jenkins, who won a battle for the starting role this spring and summer, “became the first Rice quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards since 2012” in last week's 38-17 win over Prairie View, according to official Rice Owls blogger Chuck Pool. 

Charlotte fans are hoping that the breathless win over Monmouth gives the 49ers some much-needed momentum. QB Conner Harrell's offense scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the second half of Saturday's comeback win. Monmouth's offense was one-dimensional, with only 58 rush yards. 

Why is tonight's total-points line only O/U (45.5)? Sportsbooks are counting on Rice's ground game to chew up the clock in addition to yards. But with Charlotte having track meets with its opponents outside of the Power-4, Vegas predictions for tonight's point total ought to be closer to the O/U (50) point range.

