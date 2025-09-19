Falcons vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Atlanta Falcons aim to keep their defense on track as they face the winless Carolina Panthers. The Falcons are 1–1, having defeated the Minnesota Vikings 22–6 in Week 2….
The Atlanta Falcons aim to keep their defense on track as they face the winless Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons are 1–1, having defeated the Minnesota Vikings 22–6 in Week 2. It was a game of field goals, and Atlanta never trailed. The sole touchdown came near the end of the game, and the Falcons' defense recorded a shutout in the second half. Atlanta won in total yards by 326-198 and had a good time of possession. Bijan Robinson led the offense with 22 carries for 143 yards. They need to improve their red zone offense, as they were 1-for-5.
The Panthers are 0-2 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 27-22 in Week 2. Carolina was down 24 points and made things interesting in the fourth quarter, but fell short of a comeback. The Panthers dominated time of possession but committed two turnovers. The Carolina offense went 3-for-4 in the red zone, and quarterback Bryce Young fired three touchdown passes, despite a decent amount of incomplete passes. The Panthers will want to reduce penalties and tighten up their defense.
Spread
- Falcons -4.5 (+100)
- Panthers +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Falcons -233
- Panthers +223
Total
- Over 49.5 (+170)
- Under 49.5 (-203)
The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Atlanta is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone under in eight of Atlanta's last 11 games.
- Atlanta is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games.
- Carolina is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.
- The total has gone over in five of Carolina's last six games.
- Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games.
Falcons vs Panthers Injury Reports
Atlanta Falcons
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured Reserve
- Charlie Woerner, TE - Questionable
- DeMarcco Hellams, S - Questionable
- Kaden Elliss, LB - Questionable
- James Pearce Jr., LB - Questionable
- Darnell Mooney, WR - Questionable
- Casey Washington, WR - Questionable
- Jack Nelson, OT - Questionable
- Jamal Agnew, WR - Questionable
- A.J. Terrell Jr., CB - Questionable
- Jordan Fuller, S - Injured Reserve
- Storm Norton, OT - Injured Reserve
- Bralen Trice, LB - Injured Reserve
- Malik Verdon, S - Out
- Ta'Quon Graham, DT - Injured Reserve
- Troy Andersen, LB - Out
- Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured Reserve
- Emory Jones, QB - Injured Reserve
Carolina Panthers
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable
- Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured Reserve
- Austin Corbett, C - Injured Reserve
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve
- LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Falcons vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Atlanta is tied for 20th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, tied for 21st in total points scored, and second in points against. The Falcons were all about rushing the ball last week, and that will continue this week. The Panthers rushing defense ranks below average, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. They also do not put much pressure on the quarterback, which should give Michael Penix Jr. enough time to finish drives in the end zone.
Carolina is ranked 13th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 29th in points scored, and tied for 23rd in points conceded. The Panthers will want to get their offense going early against the Falcons, but Young will need to be more effective with his passes and limit turnovers. Furthermore, the Falcons are excellent at rushing the quarterback, and Young will need to be prepared to make quick choices. Carolina will also try to avoid falling behind early and develop rhythm on both sides of the ball.
Best Bet: Falcons Spread
The Falcons will want to control time of possession and finish strong rushing drives in the end zone. The Panthers' offense will aim to carry momentum from the finish of the previous game into this one, and they must play clean football. However, Atlanta's defense will force turnovers and should dictate the pace of the game.