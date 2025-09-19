Falcons vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Falcons aim to keep their defense on track as they face the winless Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons are 1–1, having defeated the Minnesota Vikings 22–6 in Week 2. It was a game of field goals, and Atlanta never trailed. The sole touchdown came near the end of the game, and the Falcons' defense recorded a shutout in the second half. Atlanta won in total yards by 326-198 and had a good time of possession. Bijan Robinson led the offense with 22 carries for 143 yards. They need to improve their red zone offense, as they were 1-for-5.

The Panthers are 0-2 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 27-22 in Week 2. Carolina was down 24 points and made things interesting in the fourth quarter, but fell short of a comeback. The Panthers dominated time of possession but committed two turnovers. The Carolina offense went 3-for-4 in the red zone, and quarterback Bryce Young fired three touchdown passes, despite a decent amount of incomplete passes. The Panthers will want to reduce penalties and tighten up their defense.

Spread

Falcons -4.5 (+100)

Panthers +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Falcons -233

Panthers +223

Total

Over 49.5 (+170)

Under 49.5 (-203)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in eight of Atlanta's last 11 games.

Atlanta is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games.

Carolina is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

The total has gone over in five of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games.

Falcons vs Panthers Injury Reports

Atlanta Falcons

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured Reserve

Charlie Woerner, TE - Questionable

DeMarcco Hellams, S - Questionable

Kaden Elliss, LB - Questionable

James Pearce Jr., LB - Questionable

Darnell Mooney, WR - Questionable

Casey Washington, WR - Questionable

Jack Nelson, OT - Questionable

Jamal Agnew, WR - Questionable

A.J. Terrell Jr., CB - Questionable

Jordan Fuller, S - Injured Reserve

Storm Norton, OT - Injured Reserve

Bralen Trice, LB - Injured Reserve

Malik Verdon, S - Out

Ta'Quon Graham, DT - Injured Reserve

Troy Andersen, LB - Out

Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured Reserve

Emory Jones, QB - Injured Reserve

Carolina Panthers

Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable

Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable

Robert Hunt, G - Injured Reserve

Austin Corbett, C - Injured Reserve

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve

Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve

LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Falcons vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is tied for 20th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, tied for 21st in total points scored, and second in points against. The Falcons were all about rushing the ball last week, and that will continue this week. The Panthers rushing defense ranks below average, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. They also do not put much pressure on the quarterback, which should give Michael Penix Jr. enough time to finish drives in the end zone.

Carolina is ranked 13th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 29th in points scored, and tied for 23rd in points conceded. The Panthers will want to get their offense going early against the Falcons, but Young will need to be more effective with his passes and limit turnovers. Furthermore, the Falcons are excellent at rushing the quarterback, and Young will need to be prepared to make quick choices. Carolina will also try to avoid falling behind early and develop rhythm on both sides of the ball.

Best Bet: Falcons Spread