NC State vs Duke Odds, Spread, and Totals

The NC State Wolfpack will open continue their ACC play when they make the 30-minute drive to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils. NC State has proven itself to be capable of winning games through any form of offense it chooses, as the Wolfpack accumulated 35 and 34 points in wins over Virginia and Wake Forest, respectively, en route to a 3-0 start. Things have not been so rosy up the road for the Blue Devils, who enter this game at 1-2 after a somewhat lopsided loss to Tulane.

The Wolfpack have several players who have made an early season impact this year. First and foremost is quarterback CJ Bailey. Bailey was efficient as a starter in his freshman year on campus and has continued his solid work throughout the start of his sophomore campaign. The signal-caller has amassed five passing touchdowns, three of which came against Wake Forest, to only one interception. Running back Hollywood Smothers has also made an impact, churning for 380 yards on six yards per carry.

Despite their record, there is good reason to feel enthusiastic about Duke football. Quarterback Darian Mensah has had a similarly productive start to the season, throwing for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. Receivers Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown had each had outstanding starts to the season, establishing themselves as viable downfield threats for Mensah. The problem lies with a defense that has allowed 373 yards per game and points in bunches to opposing offenses.

Spread

NC State +3 (-110)

Duke -3 (-105)

Moneyline

NC State +124

Duke -151

Totals

Over 57.5 (-120)

Under 57.5 (-110)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

NC State vs Duke Betting Trends

NC State has covered in both games against ACC opponents.

NC State has covered in its only game played on the road.

The over is 2-1 in the Wolfpack's games this season.

Duke is yet to cover the spread this season.

The over has cashed in all three Duke football games this year.

NC State vs Duke Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Jacarrius Peak, LT - Questionable.

AJ Richardson, LB - Questionable.

Duke Blue Devils

No injuries of note.

NC State vs Duke Prediction and Pick

David Hess of Winners and Whiners writes, "NC State +3 is a sharp play in a matchup where defensive discipline could be the separating factor. While Duke boasts a top-10 passing offense, the Wolfpack have quietly built a red-zone wall—ranking 31st nationally in red-zone defense and allowing just 72.7% scoring efficiency. They've also held opponents to 2.7 yards per carry and just six rushing touchdowns through three games, forcing teams to become one-dimensional. That's a problem for Duke, whose offense has been explosive but turnover-prone, with seven giveaways already this season. If NC State can control tempo and keep Duke behind the sticks, their defense has the structure to frustrate and contain.