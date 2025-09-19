NC State vs Duke Odds, Spread, and Totals
The NC State Wolfpack will open continue their ACC play when they make the 30-minute drive to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils. NC State has proven itself to be capable of winning games through any form of offense it chooses, as the Wolfpack accumulated 35 and 34 points in wins over Virginia and Wake Forest, respectively, en route to a 3-0 start. Things have not been so rosy up the road for the Blue Devils, who enter this game at 1-2 after a somewhat lopsided loss to Tulane.
The Wolfpack have several players who have made an early season impact this year. First and foremost is quarterback CJ Bailey. Bailey was efficient as a starter in his freshman year on campus and has continued his solid work throughout the start of his sophomore campaign. The signal-caller has amassed five passing touchdowns, three of which came against Wake Forest, to only one interception. Running back Hollywood Smothers has also made an impact, churning for 380 yards on six yards per carry.
Despite their record, there is good reason to feel enthusiastic about Duke football. Quarterback Darian Mensah has had a similarly productive start to the season, throwing for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. Receivers Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown had each had outstanding starts to the season, establishing themselves as viable downfield threats for Mensah. The problem lies with a defense that has allowed 373 yards per game and points in bunches to opposing offenses.
Spread
- NC State +3 (-110)
- Duke -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- NC State +124
- Duke -151
Totals
- Over 57.5 (-120)
- Under 57.5 (-110)
The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
NC State vs Duke Betting Trends
- NC State has covered in both games against ACC opponents.
- NC State has covered in its only game played on the road.
- The over is 2-1 in the Wolfpack's games this season.
- Duke is yet to cover the spread this season.
- The over has cashed in all three Duke football games this year.
NC State vs Duke Injury Reports
NC State Wolfpack
- Jacarrius Peak, LT - Questionable.
- AJ Richardson, LB - Questionable.
Duke Blue Devils
- No injuries of note.
NC State vs Duke Prediction and Pick
David Hess of Winners and Whiners writes, "NC State +3 is a sharp play in a matchup where defensive discipline could be the separating factor. While Duke boasts a top-10 passing offense, the Wolfpack have quietly built a red-zone wall—ranking 31st nationally in red-zone defense and allowing just 72.7% scoring efficiency. They've also held opponents to 2.7 yards per carry and just six rushing touchdowns through three games, forcing teams to become one-dimensional. That's a problem for Duke, whose offense has been explosive but turnover-prone, with seven giveaways already this season. If NC State can control tempo and keep Duke behind the sticks, their defense has the structure to frustrate and contain.
The Wolfpack also brings momentum and resilience, having rallied from halftime deficits in two of their three wins. CJ Bailey has protected the ball and completed over 70% of his passes, while Daylan Smothers gives them a reliable ground game that can chew clock and keep Duke's offense sidelined. Duke, meanwhile, is 0–3 ATS this season and has struggled to cover as a favorite, especially when asked to win by a margin. With NC State's defense tightening in key moments and Duke's inability to finish drives consistently, this sets up as a grind-it-out game where the points matter—and the Wolfpack are built to cover."