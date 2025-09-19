North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 2025-26 UCF Knights have not had to survive a tough summer schedule to get to 2-1. But this Saturday, they'll have to survive a visit to Orlando from the greatest NFL coach of modern times.

Head coach Bill Belichick brings the 2-1 North Carolina Tar Heels to the Bounce House this Saturday, set to face host Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. EST. It will be the first gridiron meeting between the schools.

The UCF Knights opened as “touchdown” favorites over the underdog Tar Heels. FBS oddsmakers were hardly impressed by UNC's poor season debut and 48-14 loss to Texas Christian. Since then, however, Belichick's band has held two consecutive opposing teams without TDs in a pair of lopsided victories.

Spread

Tar Heels +7 (-104)

Knights -7 (-106)

Moneyline

Tar Heels +223

Knights -268

Total

Over 47 (-109)

Under 47 (-111)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights Betting Trends

North Carolina has gone 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

The UCF Knights are 3-4 in their last seven home games.

UCF's 68 points scored in Week 3 were its highest total since 2017.

North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights Injury Reports

North Carolina Tar Heels

None

UCF Knights

Quarterback Cam Fancher is questionable with a back injury.

Running back Taevion Swint is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer is out with an undisclosed injury.

North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights Predictions and Picks

The Knights could be due for a sluggish first half following an early bye week. UCF's hype is overheated based on the FCS's lack of resistance to UCF's offense. RB Jaden Nixon is drawing raves for scoring three times and netting over 250 total yards in Week 2 … going against an outmatched NC A&T defense. Nevertheless, the Orlando media seems ready to anoint this season's Knights. Blogger Dali Drama of 247Sports says the NC A&T victory reminded him of head coach Scott Frost's seminal “first tenure.”

Belichick's new tenure is still causing skepticism across the board. UNC's opening loss had the vibe of an old coach's first year spent “evaluating” a losing team, which is often followed by the skipper evaluating another losing team in the second year, and so on. Belichick takes credit, however, for steadying the program's ship with two victories after that sour note against TCU. UNC quarterback Gio Lopez is rejuvenated from early bumps and bruises after scoring three TDs in Week 3 by ground and air.