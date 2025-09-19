PodcastsContestsEvents
North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 2025-26 UCF Knights have not had to survive a tough summer schedule to get to 2-1. But this Saturday, they’ll have to survive a visit to Orlando from the…

Kurt Boyer
Jordan Shipp #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts following his 29-yard touchdown reception with teammate Javarius Green #9 during the first half against the Richmond Spiders at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Lance King/Getty Images

The 2025-26 UCF Knights have not had to survive a tough summer schedule to get to 2-1. But this Saturday, they'll have to survive a visit to Orlando from the greatest NFL coach of modern times. 

Head coach Bill Belichick brings the 2-1 North Carolina Tar Heels to the Bounce House this Saturday, set to face host Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. EST. It will be the first gridiron meeting between the schools. 

The UCF Knights opened as “touchdown” favorites over the underdog Tar Heels. FBS oddsmakers were hardly impressed by UNC's poor season debut and 48-14 loss to Texas Christian. Since then, however, Belichick's band has held two consecutive opposing teams without TDs in a pair of lopsided victories. 

Spread

  • Tar Heels +7 (-104)
  • Knights -7 (-106)

Moneyline

  • Tar Heels +223
  • Knights -268

Total

  • Over 47 (-109)
  • Under 47 (-111)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • North Carolina has gone 6-3 ATS in its last nine games. 
  • The UCF Knights are 3-4 in their last seven home games.
  • UCF's 68 points scored in Week 3 were its highest total since 2017.

North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights Injury Reports

North Carolina Tar Heels

  • None

UCF Knights

  • Quarterback Cam Fancher is questionable with a back injury.
  • Running back Taevion Swint is out with a knee injury.
  • Wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer is out with an undisclosed injury.

North Carolina Tar Heels at UCF Knights Predictions and Picks 

The Knights could be due for a sluggish first half following an early bye week. UCF's hype is overheated based on the FCS's lack of resistance to UCF's offense. RB Jaden Nixon is drawing raves for scoring three times and netting over 250 total yards in Week 2 … going against an outmatched NC A&T defense. Nevertheless, the Orlando media seems ready to anoint this season's Knights. Blogger Dali Drama of 247Sports says the NC A&T victory reminded him of head coach Scott Frost's seminal “first tenure.” 

Belichick's new tenure is still causing skepticism across the board. UNC's opening loss had the vibe of an old coach's first year spent “evaluating” a losing team, which is often followed by the skipper evaluating another losing team in the second year, and so on. Belichick takes credit, however, for steadying the program's ship with two victories after that sour note against TCU. UNC quarterback Gio Lopez is rejuvenated from early bumps and bruises after scoring three TDs in Week 3 by ground and air. 

UCF is in a reloading phase just as North Carolina rebuilds. The Knights could struggle to beat traditional Power-4 teams by any substantial margins, if at all, making UNC's spread the better pick for Saturday.

