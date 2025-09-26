PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte’s history making win streak came to a thudding halt against New York City FC last weekend. However, the streak lasted so long, and built such momentum for the Crown,…

Kurt Boyer
Idan Toklomati #17 of Charlotte FC reacts after winning a match.
David Jensen/Getty Images

Charlotte's history making win streak came to a thudding halt against New York City FC last weekend. However, the streak lasted so long, and built such momentum for the Crown, that it's time to look back and admire it as opposed to gnashing teeth that it's over. Charlotte remains tied with NYCFC in fourth place within the MLS Eastern Conference, poised for a solid MLS Cup berth with any kind of solid finish.

Charlotte FC will try to surpass NYCFC in the standings with a victory over CF Montreal, the last-place conference rival set to visit Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

The Crown boasts nearly 1-to-2 favorite's odds to take three points from L'Impact.

Spread

  • Charlotte FC -1 (-105)
  • CF Montreal +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Charlotte FC -174
  • CF Montreal +390
  • Draw +345

Total

  • Over 3 (-115)
  • Under 3 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Charlotte's loss to NYCFC last weekend broke a 10-game league winning streak.
  • One side has produced a clean sheet in six of Charlotte's last seven games.
  • Charlotte FC has not lost an MLS match at home since May 17.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

  • Defender Harry Toffolo is out with a hamstring strain.

CF Montreal

  • Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with a lower body injury.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

Why is the Vegas goal total for Saturday's match so high at O/U (3.25)? Charlotte FC's attack looks just a little more pedestrian at the end of a breathless win streak, while Montreal hasn't scored in two games.

The online soccer hub Transfermarkt reports that Montreal's interim manager is “trying to implement a more aggressive playing style,” validated by outcomes like Montreal's 3-2 win over Austin about one month ago. But there's no major uptick of goal scoring from L'Impact. Donadel's extended reign for an “interim” head coach is serving to flatline L'Impact in the early fall.

A few sportsbooks have already reduced the Charlotte-Montreal goal total line to O/U (3). We recommend taking the under-total-goals pick at solid odds against O/U (3), and at any odds against a higher number.

CF Montrealcharlotte fc
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
Idan Toklomati #17 of Charlotte FC celebrates with the ball after scoring a hat-trick after an MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF.
MLSCharlotte FC vs New York City FC Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Wilfried Zaha #10 of Charlotte FC looks on during the first half of a soccer match against the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium.
MLSCharlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Brandt Bronico #13 of Charlotte FC kicks the ball by Raheem Edwards #44 of New York Red Bulls during a match.
MLSCharlotte FC vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect