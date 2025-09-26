Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte's history making win streak came to a thudding halt against New York City FC last weekend. However, the streak lasted so long, and built such momentum for the Crown, that it's time to look back and admire it as opposed to gnashing teeth that it's over. Charlotte remains tied with NYCFC in fourth place within the MLS Eastern Conference, poised for a solid MLS Cup berth with any kind of solid finish.

Charlotte FC will try to surpass NYCFC in the standings with a victory over CF Montreal, the last-place conference rival set to visit Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

The Crown boasts nearly 1-to-2 favorite's odds to take three points from L'Impact.

Spread

Charlotte FC -1 (-105)

CF Montreal +1 (-115)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -174

CF Montreal +390

Draw +345

Total

Over 3 (-115)

Under 3 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

Charlotte's loss to NYCFC last weekend broke a 10-game league winning streak.

One side has produced a clean sheet in six of Charlotte's last seven games.

Charlotte FC has not lost an MLS match at home since May 17.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Harry Toffolo is out with a hamstring strain.

CF Montreal

Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with a lower body injury.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

Why is the Vegas goal total for Saturday's match so high at O/U (3.25)? Charlotte FC's attack looks just a little more pedestrian at the end of a breathless win streak, while Montreal hasn't scored in two games.

The online soccer hub Transfermarkt reports that Montreal's interim manager is “trying to implement a more aggressive playing style,” validated by outcomes like Montreal's 3-2 win over Austin about one month ago. But there's no major uptick of goal scoring from L'Impact. Donadel's extended reign for an “interim” head coach is serving to flatline L'Impact in the early fall.