Duke vs Syracuse Odds, Spread, and Total

Syracuse carries the momentum of a major road upset into Saturday's home date with Duke — but also a massive question mark at quarterback. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, come into the matchup after its best offensive performance of the year.

The fortunes for Syracuse (3-1, 1-0 ACC) shifted dramatically last week when starting quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury in the Orange's win over Clemson. Sophomore Rickie Collins makes his first career start, tasked with leading an offense that may lean heavily on running back Yasin Willis, who has 233 yards and four scores this season.

Duke (2-2, 1-0 ACC) snapped a two-game skid by dropping 45 points on NC State. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been sharp, passing for 1,305 yards and 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Cooper Barkate leads the receiving corps with 337 yards.

The conference matchup is scheduled for a noon kickoff inside the JMA Wireless Dome and will air on ACC Network.

Spread

Duke -4.5 (-103)

Syracuse +4.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Duke -188

Syracuse +157

Total

Over 59 (-109)

Under 59 (-112)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Duke is 1-4 against the spread in its past five matchups.

Syracuse is 7-1 in their last eight and undefeated in their last six at home.

The total has gone over in 11 of Duke's last 15 road games.

The over has hit in six of Syracuse's last seven matchups.

Duke has won two of the last three meetings between these two teams.

Syracuse is 1-1 this season when listed as the underdog.

Duke vs Syracuse Injury Reports

Duke

Terry Moore, S - Out

Vontae Floyd, CB - Out

Nick Morris Jr., LB - Out

Memorable Factor, LB - Out

Kendall Johnson, LB - Out

Micah Sahakian, OL - Out

Jamin Brown, OL - Out

Evan Scott, OL - Out

Nathan Kutufaris, OL - Out

Brett Elliott, TE - Out

Syracuse

Denis Jaquez Jr., DL - Probable

Gary Bryant III, LB - Probable

Chris Peal, DB - Probable

Nick Armentano, WR - Probable

Duce Chestnut, DB - Questionable

Johntay Cook, WR - Questionable

Dion Wilson Jr., DL - Questionable

Tyshawn Russel, WR - Questionable

Devin Grant, DB - Questionable

Trevion Mack, OL - Questionable

Umari Hatcher, WR - Out

Steve Angeli, QB - Out

Darius Johnson, WR - Out

Derek McDonald, LB - Out

Nate Prater, DB - Out

Malachi James, RB - Out

Jackson Iak, OL - Out

Matthew Hawn, OL - Out

Julian McFadden, WR - Out

Duke vs Syracuse Predictions and Picks

"I was not about to board the hype train of Syracuse anyway, even after they beat Clemson. The injury to Angeli makes me even more confident in Duke to simply outscore the Orange. Duke has won two of the three head-to-head meetings, and I doubt Syracuse can come up with a game plan quick enough for Rickie Collins to excel. A lot of people will lean towards Syracuse automatically without seeing that Angeli is injured, so I have confidence that taking Duke is the play here." — Seamus Cole, Statsalt

"I'm on Syracuse here. I just have not been impressed with Duke this season, and while the Orange lost QB1 Steve Angeli last week to a season-ending injury, Rickie Collins stepped in and looked really good for the Orange against Clemson. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see Duke put forth another clunker here. Give me Syracuse and the points." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place