Duke vs Syracuse Odds, Spread, and Total
Syracuse carries the momentum of a major road upset into Saturday's home date with Duke — but also a massive question mark at quarterback. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, come into the matchup after its best offensive performance of the year.
The fortunes for Syracuse (3-1, 1-0 ACC) shifted dramatically last week when starting quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury in the Orange's win over Clemson. Sophomore Rickie Collins makes his first career start, tasked with leading an offense that may lean heavily on running back Yasin Willis, who has 233 yards and four scores this season.
Duke (2-2, 1-0 ACC) snapped a two-game skid by dropping 45 points on NC State. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been sharp, passing for 1,305 yards and 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Cooper Barkate leads the receiving corps with 337 yards.
The conference matchup is scheduled for a noon kickoff inside the JMA Wireless Dome and will air on ACC Network.
Spread
- Duke -4.5 (-103)
- Syracuse +4.5 (-116)
Moneyline
- Duke -188
- Syracuse +157
Total
- Over 59 (-109)
- Under 59 (-112)
The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Duke vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Duke is 1-4 against the spread in its past five matchups.
- Syracuse is 7-1 in their last eight and undefeated in their last six at home.
- The total has gone over in 11 of Duke's last 15 road games.
- The over has hit in six of Syracuse's last seven matchups.
- Duke has won two of the last three meetings between these two teams.
- Syracuse is 1-1 this season when listed as the underdog.
Duke vs Syracuse Injury Reports
Duke
- Terry Moore, S - Out
- Vontae Floyd, CB - Out
- Nick Morris Jr., LB - Out
- Memorable Factor, LB - Out
- Kendall Johnson, LB - Out
- Micah Sahakian, OL - Out
- Jamin Brown, OL - Out
- Evan Scott, OL - Out
- Nathan Kutufaris, OL - Out
- Brett Elliott, TE - Out
Syracuse
- Denis Jaquez Jr., DL - Probable
- Gary Bryant III, LB - Probable
- Chris Peal, DB - Probable
- Nick Armentano, WR - Probable
- Duce Chestnut, DB - Questionable
- Johntay Cook, WR - Questionable
- Dion Wilson Jr., DL - Questionable
- Tyshawn Russel, WR - Questionable
- Devin Grant, DB - Questionable
- Trevion Mack, OL - Questionable
- Umari Hatcher, WR - Out
- Steve Angeli, QB - Out
- Darius Johnson, WR - Out
- Derek McDonald, LB - Out
- Nate Prater, DB - Out
- Malachi James, RB - Out
- Jackson Iak, OL - Out
- Matthew Hawn, OL - Out
- Julian McFadden, WR - Out
Duke vs Syracuse Predictions and Picks
"I was not about to board the hype train of Syracuse anyway, even after they beat Clemson. The injury to Angeli makes me even more confident in Duke to simply outscore the Orange. Duke has won two of the three head-to-head meetings, and I doubt Syracuse can come up with a game plan quick enough for Rickie Collins to excel. A lot of people will lean towards Syracuse automatically without seeing that Angeli is injured, so I have confidence that taking Duke is the play here." — Seamus Cole, Statsalt
"I'm on Syracuse here. I just have not been impressed with Duke this season, and while the Orange lost QB1 Steve Angeli last week to a season-ending injury, Rickie Collins stepped in and looked really good for the Orange against Clemson. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see Duke put forth another clunker here. Give me Syracuse and the points." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place
"Losing Angeli is a huge blow for the Orange, who now turn to Johnson Jr., who is making his first career start here. Syracuse has struggled defensively, giving up 296.3 yards per game and nine scores through the air on the season. Duke is an explosive offensive team, and Mensah can do plenty of damage with his arm. We saw the Blue Devils force NC State into miscues last week, and facing an inexperienced QB here allows them to repeat that performance. Take the Blue Devils on the road here." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners