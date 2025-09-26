Panthers vs Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Carolina Panthers want to make it two wins in a row and keep their offense on track against the New England Patriots this Sunday. The Panthers are 1-2, having…
The Panthers are 1-2, having just defeated the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 in Week 3. Carolina scored in each quarter and gradually closed out the game in the second half. The Panthers lost the yardage battle 332-224, but had a tiny advantage in time of possession. The Falcons forced three turnovers to the Panthers' one. Carolina went 2-for-3 in the red zone, while Atlanta failed to reach the red zone once. This game was primarily on the defense forcing big mistakes that resulted in good field position.
The Patriots are 1-2, having fallen 21-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. New England was behind 14-0, rallied to tie the game, but lost in the final minutes. The Patriots prevailed in total yards (369-203), as well as time of possession, but they committed five turnovers. The defense was also 0-for-3 in red zone stops, while the offense was 2-for-4. They performed well on fourth downs, but they need to take better care of the ball.
Spread
- Panthers +5 (-103)
- Patriots -5 (-109)
Moneyline
- Panthers +212
- Patriots -223
Total
- Over 43 (-103)
- Under 43 (-113)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Patriots Betting Trends
- Carolina is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Carolina's last 18 games.
- Carolina is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of New England's last 10 games.
- New England is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.
- New England is 2-13 SU in its last 15 games at home.
Panthers vs Patriots Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Doubtful
- Austin Corbett, C - Injured Reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured Reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve
- LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
New England Patriots
- Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable
- Layden Robinson, G - Injured Reserve
- Jahlani Tavai, LB - Injured Reserve
- Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured Reserve
- Deneric Prince, RB - Injured Reserve
- Lan Larison, RB - Injured Reserve
- Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured Reserve
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured Reserve
- Yasir Durant, OT - Injured Reserve
- Brock Lampe, FB - Injured Reserve
Panthers vs Patriots Predictions and Picks
Carolina is ranked 23rd in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, tied for 19th in points scored, and eighth in points allowed. The Panthers' run defense is toward the bottom of the league rankings, and quarterback Bryce Young needs to start throwing more touchdown passes. He was efficient in last week's triumph, with only eight incomplete passes, but his productivity still needs to improve. Carolina will want to maintain the defensive momentum by forcing more turnovers and gaining solid field position.
New England is seventh in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, tied for 21st in points scored, and tied for 18th in points allowed. Quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots offense have improved this season, but turnovers remain a worry. With those five giveaways, they were fortunate to still be in the Steelers game. The Patriots will try to find their offense early and avoid digging themselves into a deficit. If they take care of the ball, the offense will be okay. The Patriots' red zone defense should not get many chances from the Panthers offense, but hopefully they will make some stops this week.
Best Bet: Under
Both offenses are aiming for consistency in their games. The Panthers can force turnovers, whereas the Patriots give the ball away too much. This style of play can result in field goals or extended drives that end with no scoring. Carolina benefited from mistakes last week, while the Patriots continued to play solid defense despite all of their poor giveaways in Week 3.