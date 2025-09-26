Panthers vs Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers want to make it two wins in a row and keep their offense on track against the New England Patriots this Sunday.

The Panthers are 1-2, having just defeated the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 in Week 3. Carolina scored in each quarter and gradually closed out the game in the second half. The Panthers lost the yardage battle 332-224, but had a tiny advantage in time of possession. The Falcons forced three turnovers to the Panthers' one. Carolina went 2-for-3 in the red zone, while Atlanta failed to reach the red zone once. This game was primarily on the defense forcing big mistakes that resulted in good field position.

The Patriots are 1-2, having fallen 21-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. New England was behind 14-0, rallied to tie the game, but lost in the final minutes. The Patriots prevailed in total yards (369-203), as well as time of possession, but they committed five turnovers. The defense was also 0-for-3 in red zone stops, while the offense was 2-for-4. They performed well on fourth downs, but they need to take better care of the ball.

Spread

Panthers +5 (-103)

Patriots -5 (-109)

Moneyline

Panthers +212

Patriots -223

Total

Over 43 (-103)

Under 43 (-113)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Patriots Betting Trends

Carolina is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Carolina's last 18 games.

Carolina is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of New England's last 10 games.

New England is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

New England is 2-13 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Panthers vs Patriots Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable

Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Doubtful

Austin Corbett, C - Injured Reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured Reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve

Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve

LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable

Layden Robinson, G - Injured Reserve

Jahlani Tavai, LB - Injured Reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured Reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured Reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured Reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured Reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured Reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured Reserve

Panthers vs Patriots Predictions and Picks

Carolina is ranked 23rd in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, tied for 19th in points scored, and eighth in points allowed. The Panthers' run defense is toward the bottom of the league rankings, and quarterback Bryce Young needs to start throwing more touchdown passes. He was efficient in last week's triumph, with only eight incomplete passes, but his productivity still needs to improve. Carolina will want to maintain the defensive momentum by forcing more turnovers and gaining solid field position.

New England is seventh in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, tied for 21st in points scored, and tied for 18th in points allowed. Quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots offense have improved this season, but turnovers remain a worry. With those five giveaways, they were fortunate to still be in the Steelers game. The Patriots will try to find their offense early and avoid digging themselves into a deficit. If they take care of the ball, the offense will be okay. The Patriots' red zone defense should not get many chances from the Panthers offense, but hopefully they will make some stops this week.

Best Bet: Under