Campbell Fighting Camels at NC State Wolfpack: Odds, Spread, and Total

What do you know, there are odds on an ACC team versus the FCS! Las Vegas oddsmakers were loath to offer betting lines on Power Four teams against the Football Championship Subdivision in the summer. Whatever the reason, NC State's odds against Campbell are in the betting mainstream this week.

The NC State Wolfpack plays host to the Campbell Fighting Camels at 1 p.m. EST this Saturday. NC State is 40-3 all-time against lower division teams. Campbell has never faced NC State in football.

Campbell's current downturn makes the mismatch worse. NC State's (-42.5) point spread does not simply reflect a 3-2 record for the Wolfpack, but a Fighting Camels visitor that hasn't won a game in regulation since defeating North Carolina A&T last Oct. 26.

Spread

Fighting Camels +42.5 (-110)

Wolfpack -42.5 (-110)

Money line

Fighting Camels +8000

Wolfpack -1100

Total

OVER 61.5 (-110)

UNDER 61.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Campbell Fighting Camels at NC State Wolfpack Betting Trends

NC State has 40 wins and only three losses against lower-division teams.

Campbell has lost eight of its last nine games.

North Carolina State has dropped three of its last five home games.

Campbell Fighting Camels at NC State Wolfpack Injury Reports

Campbell Fighting Camels

None

Campbell Fighting Camels at NC State Wolfpack

Wide receiver Je'rel Boulder is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Cole Wilson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Campbell Fighting Camels at NC State Wolfpack Predictions and Picks

NC State is regrouping from a two-game losing skid that includes last weekend's surprise loss to Virginia Tech. With the coaching change at VT enlivening the Hokies, the Wolfpack was outgained 406 to 299 in total offense, and was outrushed by an ugly 229-59 margin on the ground in the 23-21 upset defeat.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren allowed the loss to get under his skin, lashing out at the assembled media in the postgame. “My job's not to listen to you or the media or anyone else about their opinion,” Doeren snapped after the contest in a story reported by Brian Murphy of WRAL News, adding that “you find out who your friends are” in the midst of a downturn.