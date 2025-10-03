Charlotte FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

What felt like an easy home game resulted in disaster. Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda's red card just 20 minutes into last Saturday's match squandered a go-ahead goal from Wilfried Zaha and set visiting L'Impact up to take 17 shots, score four times, and prevail 4-1 utilizing an 11-on-10 advantage.

Charlotte will try to rebound - and keep all 11 footballers on the pitch - in this Saturday's contest in Washington, DC. The Crown is set to take on the Eagles of DC United at 7:30 p.m. EST.

DC United has inspired noble odds for a last-place team facing Charlotte FC. Why are the Eagles handicapped at such tight odds against a club that's more than doubled DC's season points?

Spread

Charlotte FC -1 (+375)

DC United +1 (-200)

Money line

Charlotte FC +157

DC United +156

Draw +250

Total

OVER 2.75 (-105)

UNDER 2.75 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Betting Trends

Charlotte has lost two MLS games in a row after winning nine straight.

One side has produced a clean sheet in six of Charlotte's last eight games.

DC United is 0-5-4 in its last nine home games, counting friendlies.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Harry Toffolo is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Pep Biel is questionable with a knee injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is questionable with a hip injury.

DC United

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Defender David Schnegg is questionable with a thigh injury.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

DC United's firm odds are related to the Eastern Conference standings, maybe the only time all season that Las Vegas has bestowed a kindness on DC for its last-place status. If the Eagles don't win this contest, or at least secure a draw, they'll be slated to finish as the conference's caboose. It is an undeniable boost of adrenaline for an otherwise poor team that lost 0-6 to Philly in the last round.

DC United also has a tournament triumph over Charlotte on the books, a tiebreaker win following a 3-3 corker in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21. The Crown has grown into a contender since then, but still has the letdown of the last two rounds' outcomes to cast a pall over its playoff bid for now.