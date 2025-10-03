Clemson vs UNC: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Clemson Tigers look to end their two-game losing streak and tighten up their defense against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Clemson is 1-3 and in their last game, they lost to Syracuse 34-21. The Tigers were down by 10 at the half and the game got away from them in the third quarter. They put up 503 yards of total offense, but struggled on third down conversions. Time of possession was pretty even, but Clemson turned the ball over twice. The third down defense played well and running back Adam Randall led the way on offense with 16 carries for 130 yards.

North Carolina is 2-2 and in their last game, they lost to UCF 34-9. The game was done at halftime and the Tar Heels couldn't get to the endzone once. They lost in total yards 366 to 217 and went 0-for-4 on fourth-down stops. UNC was decent on third downs, but couldn't seem to finish some of those drives with a touchdown. They lost in time of possession and turned the ball over twice. Quarterback Gio Lopez went 11 of 14, for 87 yards, and two interceptions.

Spread

Clemson -14.5 (-101)

UNC +14.5 (-109)

Money line

Clemson -576

UNC +545

Total

Over 47 (-104)

Under 47 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Clemson vs UNC Betting Trends

Clemson is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

Clemson is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Clemson is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against North Carolina.

North Carolina is 4-15-1 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of North Carolina's last five games.

North Carolina is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Clemson vs UNC Injury Reports

Clemson Tigers

Jarvis Green, RB - Out

Peyton Streko, RB - Out

Jay Haynes, RB - Out

Armon Mason, DE - Out

Billy Wilkes, LB - Out

Elyjah Thurman, OL - Out

Makhi Williams Lee, DT - Out

Easton Ware, OL - Out

Mason Wade, OL - Out

Tristan Martinez, WR - Out

Ari Watford, DE - Out

North Carolina Tar Heels

Chinedu Onyeagoro, LB - Out

Tyler Houser, LB - Out

Henry Martello, FB - Out

Jake Bauer, LB - Out

Shamar Easter, TE - Out

Laderion Williams, DL - Out

Deems May, TE - Out

Devin Ancrum, DL - Out

Gio Lopez, QB - Questionable

Aidan Banfield, OL - Questionable

Clemson vs UNC Predictions and Picks

Clemson is currently ranked 55th in passing yards, 112th in rushing yards, 118th in points scored, and tied for 60th in points conceded. The Tigers have an 86.1% win probability for this game, but they are 0-4 against the spread this season. Their defense is considered a strength, especially against the run. Clemson will try to score consistently and have that defense settle in early. They will also try to have better second half play on both sides of the ball.

UNC is tied for 124th in passing yards, 113th in rushing yards, tied for 108th in points scored, and tied for 60th in points allowed. This will be their first ACC game of the season. Lopez is questionable for the game and if he can't play, then the veteran backup Max Johnson would likely be the starter. No matter who the starter is, the offense has struggled to move the ball, especially against Power Four teams. Both sides of the ball have been inconsistent, and they haven't played well against slightly above average teams, as well as elite ones.

Best Bet: Over