Duke vs California: Odds, Spread, and Total

Duke looks to make it three wins in a row and keep that defense trending up against California.

Duke is 3-2 and in their last game, they beat Syracuse 38-3. The game was over at halftime and the Blue Devils scored in every quarter. The Blue Devils put up 503 yards of total offense and had the slight edge in time of possession. The rushing defense did well and the defense as a whole, picked up three turnovers. This was their best margin of victory of the season and Nate Sheppard led the way on offense with 15 carries, for a total of 168 yards and two touchdowns.

California is 4-1 and in their last game, they beat Boston College 28-24. It was a close game from start to finish and Cal outscored the Eagles 14-7 in the fourth quarter. Total yards were pretty even and the Bears won in time of possession. Cal could try to play a little more disciplined and also tighten up that rushing defense. The Bears' defense picked up two turnovers and Kendrick Raphael led the way on offense with 25 carries, for a total of 119 yards, and one touchdown.

Spread

Duke -2.5 (-115)

California +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Duke -137

California +128

Total

Over 55 (-114)

Under 55 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke vs California Betting Trends

Duke is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Duke's last six games.

Duke is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

California is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of California's last eight games.

California is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Duke vs California Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

E. Scott, OG - Questionable

N. Kutufaris, OG - Questionable

J. Brown - OG - Questionable

V. Floyd - CB - Questionable

B. Elliott, TE - Questionable

M. Sahakian, OG - Questionable

K. Johnson, LB - Questionable

M. Factor, LB - Questionable

T. Moore, S - Questionable

N. Morris Jr., LB - Questionable

L. King, TE - Questionable

California Golden Bears

N. Burrell, DL - Questionable

T. Ford, DL - Questionable

B. Marshall, TE - Questionable

L. Robinson, OG - Questionable

S. Bjerke, OG - Questionable

J. Genova, OG - Questionable

B. Barney, LB - Questionable

R. McCulloch, LB - Questionable

T. Weydemuller, CB - Questionable

A. Murray, K - Questionable

I. Crosby, CB - Questionable

Duke vs California Predictions and Picks

Duke is currently ranked 14th in passing yards, 76th in rushing yards, 47th in points scored, and 87th in points conceded. The Blue Devils come into this game with a little momentum from their Syracuse game, where they played well on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Darian Mensah is the Atlantic Coast Conference passing leader and will look to keep his efficiency going. Duke has a good running game going for them, and they will test Cal's rushing defense that sometimes struggles to get key stops.

California is tied for 48th in passing yards, 119th in rushing yards, tied for 90th in points scored, and tied for 34th in points allowed. The Bears have shown a lot of improvement this season under head coach Justin Wilcox. They opened the season 3-0, but have been a little off of their game since. The Bears overall defense has been strong and ranks second in the ACC in scoring defense and third in rushing defense. Cal's true first-year student, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, has had some great plays this season, but is still trying to figure some things out. Sagapolutele has hovered around 249 passing yards per game.

Best Bet: Duke Money line