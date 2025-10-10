Cowboys vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Cowboys look to make it two wins in a row and keep the offensive production high against the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys are 2-2-1 and in Week 5, they beat the New York Jets 37-22. The game was over by halftime and Dallas scored in every quarter. Total yards and passing yards were pretty close, and the rushing game put up 180 yards. The Cowboys lost in time of possession, but took care of the ball. They were 3-for-4 in the red zone and had a high average in yards per play. Javonte Williams led the way on offense with 16 carries, for a total of 135 yards, and one touchdown.

The Panthers are 2-3 and in Week 5, they beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24. It was close from start to finish and Carolina won the game in the fourth quarter. They put up an impressive 418 yards of total offense and did decently on third downs. The Panthers had the slight edge in time of possession and went 3-for-5 in the red zone. The main key to the victory was the 239 yards of rushing offense. Rico Dowdle led the way on offense with 23 carries, for a total of 206 yards, and one touchdown.

Spread

Cowboys -3 (-100)

Panthers +3 (-104)

Money line

Cowboys -154

Panthers +147

Total

Over 49.5 (-101)

Under 49.5 (-108)

*Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cowboys vs Panthers Betting Trends

Dallas is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Dallas' last 13 games.

Dallas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Carolina.

Carolina is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Carolina's last nine games.

Carolina is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games.

Cowboys vs Panthers Injury Reports

Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Booker, G - Questionable

Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable

Tyler Smith, G - Questionable

Caelen Carson, CB - Injured reserve

Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable

Donovan Wilson, S - Questionable

Marshawn Kneeland, DE - Questionable

James Houston, DE - Questionable

Jack Sanborn, LB - Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB - Questionable

DaRon Bland, CB - Questionable

Ajani Cornelius, OT - Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE - Questionable

Miles Sanders, RB - Questionable

Jonathan Mingo, WR - Injured reserve

CeeDee Lamb, WR - Questionable

KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable

Malik Hooker, S - Injured reserve

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Out

Cooper Beebe, C - Injured reserve

Perrion Winfrey, DT - Injured reserve

John Stephens Jr., TE - Injured reserve

Phil Mafah, RB - Injured reserve

Payton Turner, DE - Injured reserve

Shavon Revel Jr., CB - Out

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable

Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Akayleb Evans, CB - Questionable

Jalen Coker, WR - Injured reserve

Dalevon Campbell, WR - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Austin Corbett, C - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Cowboys vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Dallas is currently ranked third in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, fourth in points scored, and 29th in points against. Despite injuries to key offensive linemen, quarterback Dak Prescott has been very productive with the offense. He is second in the league in passing yards and tied for third in passing touchdowns. The Panthers passing defense is ranked 10th and will be a bit of a test for the Dallas offense. Like last week, the Cowboys will look to get the scoring going early and make some good stops on defense.

Carolina is ranked 26th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 18th in points allowed. The Panthers offense has relied on the running game and it didn't let them down in last weeks win. Also, quarterback Bryce Young has been developing chemistry with his young receiving core. The Panthers linemen will need to be ready to block because Dallas recorded five sacks in their last game. However, the Cowboys defense has been below average and allowed the most yards per game. Carolina can definitely make things a little interesting with their confident offense.

Best Bet: Over