NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Odds, Spread, and Total

Notre Dame and NC State's series of football games has been a matter of quality over quantity. The Fighting Irish and the Wolfpack have only met on the gridiron four times, but those games have included many Top 25 lineups, see-saw matchup trends, and a melee in the midst (and mist) of a tropical storm.

There have been lopsided games in the set of four, too, and Las Vegas regretfully has its sights on another one-sided prediction for Notre Dame versus NCSU this weekend. The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are cast as three-touchdown favorites over NC State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

It helps the wide point spread's cause that Notre Dame is hosting the contest in South Bend. The Irish may only be 3-2 compared to a 4-2 record for NC State, but UND has only dropped one home game in nine encounters at Notre Dame Stadium since falling to Northern Illinois in an upset on Sept. 7, 2024.

Spread

Wolfpack +22.5 (+101)

Fighting Irish -22.5 (-116)

Money line

Wolfpack +1188

Fighting Irish -1414

Total

Over 58.5 (-104)

Under 58.5 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won its last two contests with NC State.

Notre Dame has covered the point spread four straight times.

NC State is 5-3 in its previous eight road games.

NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Cole Wilson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Ja'Maric Morris is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Middle linebacker Sean Brown is questionable with a leg injury.

Safety Brody Barnhardt is doubtful with a leg injury.

Cornerback Jackson Vick is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Running back Dylan Devezin is out with a shoulder injury.

Running back Kedren Young is out with a knee injury.

Tight end Justin Fisher is questionable with knee injury.

Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Cooper Flanagan is questionable with an Achilles injury.

NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Predictions and Picks

NC State's thrash-for-cash win over Campbell helped to heighten morale, but it hasn't done much to calm the jitters about the Wolfpack's defense. Injury woes have led to tacklers logging more minutes at more positions. The injury to team captain and starting middle linebacker Sean Brown became more alarming than anything Campbell did with the football. “Now decimated by injuries, the safety and nickel position continued to be a revolving door of players getting action,” says Tucker Sennett of Pro Football Focus.

If Notre Dame had a reputation for playing soft schedules, head coach Marcus Freeman's scheduling tactics have nixed it. The Irish have slugged their way through a crushing five-week slate to emerge with a top-ranked offense. The only thing Notre Dame's questions on defense do is bring the O/U bet into play.