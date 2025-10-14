Hurricanes vs Sharks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for their third win in a row and try to keep that offensive production high against the San Jose Sharks.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 and just beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime. The Canes were down twice in this game, took the lead in the second, gave up the lead in the third, and won in overtime. Carolina outshot Philly 39-23, but were out-hit 27-24. The Hurricanes went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis was the first star of the game with one goal scored.

The Sharks are 0-0-2 and just lost to the Anaheim Ducks 7-6 in overtime. It was a back and forth, high-scoring game, and once again, the Sharks blew a lead during empty net time. The Ducks outshot the Sharks 43-23, and San Jose won in face-offs 33-24. Both teams were 2-for-4 on the power play and, just like their first game of the season, the Sharks never trailed. The first star of the game was Macklin Celebrini, who had three assists. San Jose has shown some early scoring depth, but the defense still needs a lot of work.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (-102)

Sharks +1.5 (-110)

Money line

Hurricanes -263

Sharks +233

Total

OVER 6.5 (+105)

UNDER 6.5 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against San Jose.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games on the road.

San Jose is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of San Jose's last nine games against Carolina.

San Jose is 0-7 SU in its last seven games at home.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin, D - Day-to-day

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Out

San Jose Sharks

Egor Afanasyev, LW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Logan Couture, C - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Sharks Predictions and Picks

Carolina is first in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, tied for 24th on the power play, and tied for 15th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals and points. In the Canes wins this season, they have scored in bunches, protected leads, and came from behind with ease. Overall, they are a top 10 offense but could get a bit more production from the power play. The Hurricanes have won the last seven games against the Sharks and will look to produce consistently against a below-average defense.

San Jose is tied for second in scoring, 32nd in goals against, fourth on the power play, and tied for 28th on the penalty kill. Jeff Skinner leads the team in goals. The 2025 NHL Draft and second overall pick, Michael Misa will make his NHL debut for the Sharks. The scoring is there for the team, and maybe he can bring some stability on both sides of the puck. San Jose definitely needs to close games out better and work on their penalty kill as well.

Best Bet: Sharks Spread