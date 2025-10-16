Hurricanes vs Ducks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for their fourth win in a row and try to keep that offensive production high against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 and just beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1. The first 30 minutes of the game were pretty close, and there were even chances for both teams. Then Carolina came on fast in the second half of the second period. The Canes built up a two-goal lead at the end of the second period, and then added to the lead early in the third period. The Carolina defense barely allowed any shots to get to the net in the third. The Hurricanes outshot the Sharks 43-17 and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. They will look to clean up the penalties.

The Ducks are 2-1 and just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3. Anaheim was down 2-0 early and tied things up at the end of one. The Ducks had a lead midway through the game, but the Penguins tied it at the end of two periods. Anaheim was able to get the game-winning goal with 90 seconds left. Pittsburgh outshot Anaheim 25-22. The Ducks went 2-for-6 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Special teams was the difference in this game and Chris Kreider was the first star with two goals and one assist.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+139)

Ducks +1.5 (-152)

Money line

Hurricanes -176

Ducks +162

Total

OVER 6.5 (+105)

UNDER 6.5 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Carolina is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games against Anaheim.

Anaheim is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Anaheim's last seven games against Carolina.

Anaheim is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin, D - Out

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Injured reserve

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome, C - Injured reserve

Jansen Harkins, C - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Ducks Predictions and Picks

Carolina is first in scoring, tied for sixth in goals against, tied for 27th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals and points. In the Canes wins this season, they have scored in bunches, protected leads, and came from behind with ease. Overall, they are a top 10 offense but could get a bit more production from the power play. The Hurricanes are coming off of their most dominant game of this young season, and they will look to keep the good vibes going on both sides of the puck.

Anaheim is tied for fourth in scoring, tied for 27th in goals against, second on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Kreider leads the team in goals and points. The Ducks have won two games in a row and are a confident, rebuilding team. In their two wins this season, they found a way to overcome a pair of two-goal deficits. In the Sharks game, they overcame three two-goal deficits. This team is young and has a lot of fight in them. The defense still needs work, but the special teams can benefit from the Hurricanes going to the box a lot.

Best Bet: Over