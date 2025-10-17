Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Duke Blue Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

Duke and Georgia Tech are drawing a tight Las Vegas handicap for this Saturday's game at Wallace Wade Stadium, taking bets on a Duke point spread that's just shy of a "pick'em" sportsbook line. The Duke Blue Devils will be set to kick off against the undefeated Ramblin' Wreck of Georgia Tech at noon EST.

The contest is considered to be a quarterback's battle, as shown by a sizzling O/U (61.5) point total forecast in Sin City. Haynes King has been a revelation for 6-0 Georgia Tech since arriving from Texas A&M in 2023-24. QB Darren Mensah of Duke has begun to look very comfortable in the Blue Devils' balanced offense. The Blue Devils have won their last three games to improve to a 4-2 record.

This Saturday's odds make a statement by being so ordinary. Duke's not just another slight underdog, but a team with a perceived chance to end one of the hottest winning streaks in recent ACC football lore.

Spread

Yellow Jackets +1.5 (-108)

Blue Devils -1.5 (-108)

Money line

Yellow Jackets +104

Blue Devils -113

Total

Over 60.5 (-104)

Under 60.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Duke Blue Devils Betting Trends

Duke has gone 6-0 ATS in its last six conference matchups.

Totals have gone over in six out of Duke's last seven games.

Duke is 4-10 in its last 14 home games against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Duke Blue Devils Injury Reports

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Long snapper Will Benton is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Trelain Maddox is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Chad Alexander is still out with an ankle injury.

Safety Savion Riley is still out with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive lineman Akelo Stone is out with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker Myles Forestall is out with an undisclosed injury.

Duke Blue Devils

Running back Peyton Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Safety Terry Moore is questionable with a knee injury.

Linebacker Memorable Factor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Derrick Brown Jr is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Vontae Floyd is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Duke Blue Devils Predictions and Picks

Georgia Tech's schedule is thought to have been easier than Duke's to this point. GT is also considered to have been somewhat lucky, having beaten a disenchanted Clemson Tigers team by a field goal, Colorado by a touchdown, and Wake Forest in a hair-pulling overtime. Pundits are squinting at the opposing stats GT's opponents are putting up with their passing games, leading them to believe that Mensah is due for a prodigious week. As Logan Brown of Sports Illustrated puts it, "Georgia Tech has struggled in recent weeks to slow down passing attacks in the ACC.

It's also going to be hard for GT to tame Duke's pass rush, so far responsible for 17 sacks on the year. The Ramblin' Wreck's pass blocking is rated last in the ACC with 18 sacks-against. Some of those plays can be attributed to King's confidence on the scramble and the resulting "technical" sacks when King winds up eating the ball. But it's GT's major concern going into what could become a wild game.