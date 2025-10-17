UNC vs. California Odds, Spread, and Total

North Carolina makes a rare cross-country trip Friday night to face California in an ACC matchup at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Tar Heels (2–3, 0–1) have dropped three of their last four, including a 38–10 loss to Clemson before the bye week. North Carolina has averaged just 18.8 points per game this season and ranks near the bottom of the FBS in both total offense (264.8 yards per game) and third-down conversions (31.7%). Quarterback Gio Lopez has thrown for 430 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in five games, though backup Max Johnson led the offense in the Clemson loss with 213 passing yards.

Cal (4–2, 1–1) also enters looking to regroup after a 45–21 home loss to Duke. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has passed for 1,487 yards and nine touchdowns but has been intercepted seven times. Running back Kendrick Raphael leads the Bears with 414 rushing yards and four scores, while Trond Grizzell paces the receiving corps with 400 yards.

Spread

UNC +8.5 (-104)

California -8.5 (+100)

Money line

UNC +300

California -335

Total

Over 47.5 (-101)

Under 47.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UNC vs California Betting Trends

UNC is 2-7 against the spread in its past nine games.

California is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in six of UNC's last seven on the road.

The under has hit in four of California's last five games.

UNC is 2-12 against the spread in its last 14 games against an ACC opponent..

California is 1-11 in their last dozen games played in October.

UNC vs California Injury Reports

UNC

Thad Dixon, CB — Out

Ty White, DB — Out

Peyton Waters, DB — Out

Chinedu Onyeagoro, LB — Out

Tyler Houser, LB — Out

Jake Bauer, LB — Out

Peter Pesansky, OL — Out

Laderion Williams, DL — Out

Kamarion Thomas, DL — Out

Cort Halsey, TE — Out

Deems May, TE — Out

Guytano Bartolomeo, K — Out

Ty Adams, DB — Probable

Khalil Conley, DB — Probable

Aidan Banfield, OL — Probable

California

Brandon High Jr., RB — Out

Serigne Tounkara, LB — Out

Isaiah Crosby, DB — Out

Jayden Parker, RB — Out

Mayze Bryant, DB — Out

Ryan McCulloch, LB — Out

Beckham Barney, LB — Out

Jojo Genova, OL — Out

Sam Bjerke, OL — Out

Lamar Robinson, OL — Out

Ben Marshall, TE — Out

Nate Burrell, DL — Out

Curlee Thomas IV, LB — Probable

UNC vs California Predictions and Picks

"Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is a great young talent, but he has to limit the mistakes to pull this off. He's just 19. Belichick is 73 and famous for owning quarterbacks and offenses trying to figure it all out. Cal will pound away with the running game to take the heat off its main man, and that, combined with a lack of a Tar Heel pass rush, should keep the Bears moving .... very, very late — or early in the AM in some places — Cal will reenter the ACC chase." — Pete Fiutak, College Football News

"The Tar Heels are averaging 11 points through three games against Power 4 opponents and allowing an average of 40 points in those losses. A chaotic week off the field could inspire UNC to prove its naysayers wrong, but the Golden Bears are the better bet as a more consistent group through seven weeks." — Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer