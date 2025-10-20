Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

It's a head-on collision in the ice, or at least on top of an ice rink. Two of the NHL's hottest teams of early fall will clash on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. EST.

Carolina has won all five of its games since the 2025-26 regular season began, scoring in overtime to beat Philadelphia and Los Angeles while winning three times in regulation with a combined 10-goal differential. Hurricanes sniper Seth Jarvis is tied for second in the NHL with six goals. Sebastian Aho has six assists.

The idea of skaters starting hot while trying to make the 2026 Olympics may be overblown, given that Vegas will answer Carolina with playmakers who are already shoo-in candidates. The Golden Knights' leading scorer, Jack Eichel, who's got a massive 15 points in six contests, is already a cinch to make the United States team. But the Canadian forward Mark Stone is far from guaranteed to earn a roster spot with Team Canada, giving the veteran more impetus to add 13 points to a prodigious Vegas attack. Sportsbooks have made Vegas a very slight favorite for a bout between clubs on win streaks.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-263)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+233)

Money line

Hurricanes +103

Golden Knights -106

Total

Over 6.5 (+107)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Trends

The Carolina Hurricanes have won five consecutive games.

The Vegas Golden Knights have won three consecutive games.

Third periods have averaged 3.1 combined goals in the matchup's last 10 games.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin will be out for at least one more week with a knee injury.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

Centerman Brett Howden is doubtful with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

It's no shock that the prevailing Over/Under line for Monday's game is set at a healthy half-dozen goals. Not only are the Hurricanes' and Golden Knights' forward lines on fire, but the clubs have a recent history of lighting the lamp against each other once defensemen get tired. The Golden Knights and Hurricanes have scored more than 30 times in the third periods of their last 10 head-to-head matchups, a tally exceeding the total number of goals scored in the other 20 periods in that span of the series.

Carolina's media seems dumbfounded by the 'Canes going 5-0-0, given the team's injuries right at the starting blocks. Jaccob Slavin missed all of training camp, played two games and has disappeared again with a mysterious knee injury," complains Luke DeCock of The News & Observer. Defenseman Shane Gostisbehere went down with some type of leg injury in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.