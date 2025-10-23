Hurricanes vs Avalanche: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes just got their first loss of the season and will look to bounce back Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Hurricanes just lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1. The Canes were down 2-0 after one period, scored one in the second period, and the Knights got some insurance goals in the third. Carolina outshot Vegas 27-26 and out-hit them 15-13. Both teams did well with blocking shots, and the Hurricanes could have done more with the Knights' puck giveaways. The Canes' power play was 0-for-4, but the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The top forwards and defenders had negative plus/minus points.

The Avalanche just lost to the Utah Mammoth, 4-3 in overtime. The Avs were up 1-0 after one period, gave up two goals in the second, tied things up early in the third, were down a goal again, and tied things up late. Colorado gave up the overtime goal right away. Shots were even at 33 apiece, and the Avalanche were out-hit 28-20. The Avs had a decent amount of quality chances blocked and went 0-for-1 on the power play. The penalty kill was 1-for-2. Nathan MacKinnon put up eight shots but couldn't score.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-222)

Avalanche -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Hurricanes +117

Avalanche -123

Total

OVER 6 (-102)

UNDER 6 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Betting Trends

Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Carolina is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Colorado.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last seven games.

Colorado is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Colorado's last five games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out

Jacob Slavin, D - Out

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Injured reserve

Colorado Avalanche

Logan O'Connor, RW - Injured reserve

Mackenzie Blackwood, G - Out

Joel Kiviranta, LW - Injured reserve

Samuel Girard, D - Injured reserve

Ronnie Attard, D - Injured reserve

Jacob MacDonald, D - Injured reserve

Nikita Prishchepov, C - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Predictions and Picks

Carolina is second in scoring, ninth in goals against, 31st on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals and points. The Hurricanes have a plus nine goal differential, and that is No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Jarvis has been a scoring machine for the Canes and Sebastian Aho has been picking up points as well. Carolina just had a five-game winning streak end, and they scored at least four goals in all of those games. The Canes will look to tighten up the defense again and score in the critical moments.

Colorado is sixth in scoring, tied for first in goals against, 30th on the power play, and tied for 10th on the penalty kill. Martin Necas leads the team in assists and points. The defense is allowing just 1.9 goals per game and backup goalie, Scott Wedgewood, is playing well too. On offense, MacKinnon and Necas have played well together, especially in 5-on-5 play. However, despite all this offensive talent, the power play is the third worst in the league. The Avs are 2-0-1 at home and only gave up one goal in each of those victorious games.

Best Bet: Under