NC State Wolfpack vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

NC State played a noble first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish a fortnight ago. The Wolfpack even had opportunities to claim the lead in a tight opening half. But there was nothing in NC State's eventual 36-7 loss to make NCAA analysts think NC State's momentum has swung the right way.

North Carolina State will try to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a road victory over Pittsburgh. The Pitt Panthers host the NC State Wolfpack at 3:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

Pittsburgh is better than a 1-to-2 money line favorite to beat visiting NC State. The Pitt Panthers are riding a three-game win streak that includes Oct. 11's statement victory over the FSU Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Spread

Wolfpack +6.5 (-108)

Panthers -6.5 (-104)

Money line

Wolfpack +212

Panthers -223

Total

Over 54.5 (-113)

Under 54.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

NC State Wolfpack vs Pitt Panthers Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in seven out of NC State's last eight road games.

Totals have gone over in five of NC State's last six conference games.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread in its previous five home games.

NC State Wolfpack vs Pitt Panthers Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh is out with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Terrente Hinton is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Terrell Anderson is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Pitt Panthers

Running back Derrick Davis Jr is out with a knee injury.

Running back Jaylin Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Adam Hawanitz is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Synkwan Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Justin Holmes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

NC State Wolfpack vs Pitt Panthers Predictions and Picks

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is pulling a “Dan Devine” with this week's pregame hype, touting NC State as the most talented opponent his team has faced yet this year. That's a heady compliment considering some of the teams Pittsburgh has already played and beaten. Pittsburgh's 34-31 triumph over Florida State sent the ‘Noles spiraling on their current losing streak. Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel outproduced FSU's Tommy Castellanos with 385 combined rushing and passing yards.

Steven Muma of Backing the Pack thinks that this week's game is “a tough matchup for NC State's beleaguered defense,” though Muma is encouraged that the Wolfpack's previously excoriated defensive depth chart may be “a bit healthier” coming into Saturday. Look for NC State to lean heavily on tailback Hollywood Smothers, who's averaging 6.6 YPC this season, to try to chew up the clock and keep the defense's number of snaps down, lest Heintschel end up outshining CJ Bailey of NCSU this time.