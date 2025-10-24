North Texas vs Charlotte Odds, Spread, and Total

North Texas hits the road Friday night to face struggling Charlotte in an American Athletic Conference matchup, pitting the nation's top scoring offense against a defense allowing roughly 440 yards and 35 points per game. Kickoff at Jerry Richardson Stadium is set for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

The Mean Green (6–1, 2–1 AAC) are coming off a dominant 55–17 win over UTSA, powered by another strong showing from quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The junior has thrown for 1,860 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions, directing a unit that scores 45 points per game. Running back Caleb Hawkins adds balance with 499 yards and seven rushing scores, while receiver Wyatt Young leads with 396 yards and six touchdowns.

North Texas averages 456 total yards per game, including 275 through the air, and converts red-zone trips at a 95% clip — 16th in the FBS. Defensively, the Mean Green have been opportunistic, posting a plus-10 turnover margin, though their run defense remains a weakness at 203 yards allowed per game.

Charlotte (1–6, 0–4) continues to search for answers after a 49–14 loss to Temple, the 49ers' fourth straight defeat. The offense ranks near the bottom nationally in both scoring (17.1 points per game) and total yards (314.3). Injuries at quarterback have compounded the struggles, while the defense ranks in the bottom 15 FBS teams in yards and points allowed per game.

Spread

North Texas -26.5 (+100)

Charlotte +26.5 (-113)

Money line

North Texas -2400

Charlotte +1567

Total

Over 61.5 (+104)

Under 61.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

North Texas vs Charlotte Betting Trends

North Texas is 5-2 against the spread, including 1-1 on the road.

Charlotte is 2-4-1 against the spread this season, 2-4-1 at home.

The total has gone over in five of North Texas's last six games and seven of their last eight road matchups.

The over has hit in four of Charlotte's past five games.

North Texas has lost both matchups against Charlotte (in 2019 and 2020).

Charlotte has lost 15 of their last 20 games at home.

North Texas vs Charlotte Injury Reports

North Texas

Connor Vaughn, TE — Questionable.

Jayden Becks, RB — Questionable.

Miles Coleman, WR — Questionable.

Fatafehi Vailea, DL — Out.

Charlotte

Adam Hopkins, WR — Questionable.

CJ Stokes, RB — Questionable.

E. Jai Mason, WR — Questionable.

Grant Laskey, TE — Out.

Justin Olson, WR — Out.

Henry Rutledge, RB — Out.

Conner Harrell, QB — Out.

Jayden McGowan, WR — Out.

North Texas vs Charlotte Predictions and Picks

"North Texas did not let the sting of a 27-point home loss to AAC favorite South Florida grow into something bigger, as it pounded UTSA 55-17 at home as four-point favorites last week .... As a near four-touchdown favorite, North Texas is not in danger of losing this game outright to a Charlotte team that has lost its six games by an average of 21.8 points per game, and all by double digits." — Mike Spector, Sportsbook Review

"Charlotte's lack of offensive consistency and inability to stop the run or pass set up poorly against North Texas' high-octane attack. With the Mean Green's top-ranked scoring offense and deep running back rotation, expect them to take control early and never look back. Although the Mean Green's defense is vulnerable against the run, the 49ers lack the power run game to exploit it, and they also don't have the passing game to open things up or catch up once behind." — David Marotta, Winners and Whiners