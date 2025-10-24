Virginia Cavaliers vs UNC Tar Heels Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Virginia Cavaliers will take the short trip north to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. The season has treated these teams drastically differently, with Virginia coming out of nowhere to earn itself a ranking and several high-profile victories, including a double overtime thriller over Florida State. Many were expecting a similar season from UNC, but it has been an utter disappointment, suffering four losses and only scoring wins against teams far below its level.

The highlight of Virginia's season has certainly been its offensive production. The unit has surpassed even the wildest expectations set for it. Led by quarterback Chandler Morris, the Cavaliers have scored more than 30 points in all of their games but one. Morris has been wildly efficient, earning a 146 quarterback rating while contributing on the ground. Containing the signal-caller will be a tall order for a UNC defense that has struggled to put together a complete four quarters.

The major storyline for the Tar Heels this year has been the controversy swirling around their head coach, Bill Belichick. Belichick was expected to turn things around as soon as he stepped on campus, but all he has done is bring negative press and a number of humiliating defeats to Chapel Hill. The team's most recent loss to California saw the Tar Heels commit three fumbles, one on the goal line, underlining a season in which just about everything has gone wrong.

Spread

Virginia -10.5 (-104)

UNC +10.5 (-104)

Money line

Virginia -376

UNC +355

Totals

Over 51.5 (-104)

Under 51.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Virginia vs UNC Betting Trends

Virginia is 5-2 ATS this season.

Virginia is 1-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 5-2 in Virginia's games this year.

UNC is 3-3 ATS this year.

UNC is 1-2 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 4-2 in the Tar Heels' games.

Virginia vs UNC Injury Reports

Virginia Cavaliers

Xavier Brown, RB - Out.

Dakota Twitty, TE - Out.

Brady Wilson, C - Questionable.

UNC Tar Heels

Peyton Waters, S - Questionable.

Virginia vs UNC Prediction and Pick

Rodd Baxley of the Shelby Star writes, "The Tar Heels showed improvement in their game at Cal, but the Cavaliers have one of the top offenses in the nation and several big wins. Virginia piles up points and doesn't turn the ball over, which is a good recipe for success. UNC's offense had more success its last time out and should be able to move the ball against the Hoos, but Tony Elliott's bunch looks like a group on a mission to earn a spot in Charlotte. Take the Cavaliers in the 130th meeting of the "South's Oldest Rivalry."