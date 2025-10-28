Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Vegas Golden Knights look to end a two-game losing streak and find their offense again as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights are 5-1-3 and just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, in overtime. Vegas was down early but tied things up late in the first period. The game-winning goal happened right away in overtime. Tampa outshot Vegas 28-19, but the Knights out-hit the Lightning 27-19. Faceoffs were even at 28 apiece. Vegas was good at blocking shots but didn't have many takeaways. The Knights were 0-for-3 on the power play but 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. William Karlsson was the lone goalscorer for Vegas, and he had a plus one in plus/minus points and blocked a couple shots.

The Hurricanes are 6-2 and just lost to the Dallas Stars, 3-2, on the road. Carolina was up 2-0 after one period of play. The Stars tied things up early in the second period and took the lead for good halfway through the third. Dallas out-shot Carolina 34-28, and the hits were even at 30 apiece. The Hurricanes had trouble getting a lot of decent scoring chances to the net because of the Stars' 30 blocked shots. Carolina was 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho was the third star of the game with one goal.

Spread

Golden Knights +1.5 (-192)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+172)

Money line

Golden Knights +131

Hurricanes -139

Total

OVER 6 (-107)

UNDER 6 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

Vegas is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Vegas is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Vegas' last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last seven games against Vegas.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Vegas Golden Knights

None

Carolina Hurricanes

K'Andre Miller, D - Out

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Injured reserve

Eric Robinson, LW - Out

William Carrier, LW - Out

Jaccob Slavin, D - Injured reserve

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Injured reserve

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Vegas is ninth in scoring, tied for 10th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Jack Eichel leads the team in points with 16. The Knights won the first matchup against the Canes at home and by a final score of 4-1. This will be the last stop of a three-game road trip for Vegas and so far, they have been outscored 5-1. Goaltender Akira Schmid will likely get the start after his solid win against the Hurricanes. Vegas has been inconsistent on the road and has been overmatched against the Eastern Conference teams.

Carolina is second in scoring, 12th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals and points. The Canes are banged up, but still finding ways to win. They just finished up a six-game road trip and went 4-2. The only bad game was against Vegas, but overall, a lot of high-scoring wins, mixed with solid defense. Despite the injuries, this team has good depth and, so far, it has shown in this young season. Carolina will look to set the tone early and be ready for some good home play.

Best Bet: Hurricanes Money line