Duke Blue Devils at Clemson Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Can this weekend be the moment when Duke football officially rises above fabled Clemson in the ACC race? We'll find out when the Blue Devils visit the Tigers at Memorial Stadium this Saturday afternoon at noon EST.

Duke does not find a lot of success on the gridiron at Clemson. It's been more than a dozen years since the Blue Devils won a contest in Death Valley. If Duke were going to pull off the feat, however, this season appears to be a promising time, with the Clemson Tigers sitting in a rare losing record of 3-4.

Sportsbooks are only giving Clemson the field-goal sized edge on the point spread that a generic home team would be expected to have. That means oddsmakers find Duke to be more-or-less evenly matched with Clemson outside of the Tigers' crowd noise. What's scary about the 4-3 Blue Devils is that they appeared to be a pretty good match for No. 8 ranked Georgia Tech in their previous contest.

Spread

Blue Devils +3.5 (-113)

Tigers -3.5 (-104)

Money line

Blue Devils +144

Tigers -150

Total

Over 54.5 (-108)

Under 54.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils at Clemson Tigers Betting Trends

Duke is 1-5 in its last six games against Clemson.

Duke has lost seven straight away games at Clemson.

The Duke Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

Duke Blue Devils at Clemson Tigers Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Wide receiver Jaivon Solomon is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Tony Boggs is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker Memorable Factor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Safety Terry Moore is questionable with a knee injury.

Clemson Tigers

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is out with a head injury.

Wide receiver Tristan Martinez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Teyton Streko is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jay Haynes is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik is questionable with an ankle injury.

Duke Blue Devils at Clemson Tigers Predictions and Picks

Duke had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday. Good signs for the Blue Devils still abounded, as GT's wonderful signal-caller Haynes King was held to a modest outing in GT's eventual 27-18 win. In contrast, QB Darian Mensah of Duke had a field day, throwing for 32 completions on 44 attempts, netting 373 yards through the air, and passing for a pair of touchdowns.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is making it hard for the Tigers to ignore distractions. It's bad enough that Swinney is on enough of a hot seat for the media to speculate about Clemson buying out the coach's contract, ala Penn State and its former head coach James Franklin. Swinney is talking about the story in adjectives that he may not know are coming across as frustrated and concerned as they're vibing. The Clemson HC tells Jon Blau of The Post and Courier, "You've got … people who want you fired even though you've won some championships … It's like a blood sport."