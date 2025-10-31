Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs NC State Wolfpack Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will look to continue their shockingly good season when they visit the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have managed to rattle off eight straight victories, a streak that has them ranked as the eighth overall team in the nation. The Wolfpack have not been nearly as successful, dropping games to the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies en route to a 4-4 record.

The key to Georgia Tech's success has been its devastatingly effective offense. Quarterback Haynes King obviously leads the team in passing yardage, but he also leads the Yellow Jackets in rushing yards, carrying the ball more than running backs Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes. The dual-threat nature of Georgia Tech's attack has proven too much for any opponent so far, and the Wolfpack are unlikely to break that trend.

That is especially true because of just how bad NC State has been on the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame, a similarly run-heavy approach to GT, racked up 36 points with ease. Most recently, the Pittsburgh Panthers dropped 56 points on the Wolfpack in a game that was not remotely close. It is hugely unlikely that the Wolfpack is able to magically solve its defensive issues on Saturday.

Spread

Georgia Tech -5.5 (+100)

NC State +5.5 (-113)

Money line

Georgia Tech -203

NC State +186

Totals

Over 58.5 (-117)

Under 58.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 6-2 ATS this season.

Georgia Tech is 2-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 4-4 in the Yellow Jackets' games.

NC State is 3-5 ATS this year.

NC State is 2-2 ATS when playing at home.

The over 5-3 in the Wolfpack's games.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Injury Reports

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Harrison Moore, C - Questionable.

Malik Rutherford, WR - Questionable.

Jy Gilmore, CB - Questionable.

Ahmari Harvey, CB - Questionable.

NC State Wolfpack

Anthony Carter Jr., G - Questionable.

Spike Sowells Jr., G - Questionable.

JJ Johnson, S - Questionable.

Georgia Tech vs NC State Prediction and Pick

Dean Whitaker of Statsalt writes, "Georgia Tech -5.5 looks like the sharper side because the Yellow Jackets have been one of the most balanced teams in the ACC, pairing Haynes King's dual-threat ability with a defense that has consistently tightened up in the red zone. They're averaging nearly 470 yards per game and have multiple backs who can keep the chains moving, which makes them tough to scheme against. NC State's defense has been leaky all year, especially against the pass, and Georgia Tech's ability to spread the ball around should create mismatches that the Wolfpack simply haven't been able to handle in conference play.