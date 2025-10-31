Panthers vs Packers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Carolina Panthers look to bounce back after an ugly blowout loss and get that defense back on track as they battle the Green Bay Packers.
The Panthers are 4-4 and second in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Buffalo Bills 40-9 at home. Carolina was down 19-3 at the half and the game was basically over. The Panthers' lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter, when the score was 40-3. Carolina lost in total yards, 410-244, and 245-114 in rushing yards. The Panthers turned the ball over three times and just barely lost time of possession. They went 1-for-2 in the red zone and 1-for-3 in red zone stops. Tetairoa McMillan led the way on offense with seven catches for 99 yards.
The Packers are 5-1-1 and first in the NFC North Division. They are also the current No. 1 seed in the NFC standings. Green Bay just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25 on the road. The Packers were down five points going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Steelers 21-6. The Green Bay third down defense was 9-for-10 on third down stops. They won in total yards, 454-295 and 360-202 in passing yards. The Packers had the slight edge in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. They were 3-for-5 in the red zone, and tight end Tucker Kraft led the way on offense with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Panthers +13.5 (-108)
- Packers -13.5 (-104)
Money line
- Panthers +669
- Packers -809
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-180)
- UNDER 44.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Packers Betting Trends
- Carolina is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.
- Carolina is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last five games.
- Green Bay is 5-1-1 SU in its last seven games.
Panthers vs Packers Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
- Nick Scott, S - Questionable
- Damien Lewis, G - Questionable
- Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable
- Andy Dalton, QB - Questionable
- Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve
- Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve
- Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable
- Cade Mays, C - Questionable
- Princely Umanmielen, LB - Questionable
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve
- David Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Green Bay Packers
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
- Malik Willis, QB - Questionable
- Jordan Morgan, OT - Questionable
- Christian Watson, WR - Questionable
- Josh Jacobs, RB - Questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- Aaron Banks, G - Questionable
- Zach Tom, OT - Questionable
- Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable
- Devonte Wyatt, DT - Questionable
- Jayden Reed, WR - Injured reserve
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve
- Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable
- Collin Oliver, DE - Out
- Brenton Cox Jr., DE - Injured reserve
- John Williams, G - Out
- Travis Glover, OT - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Packers Predictions and Picks
Carolina is currently ranked 29th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 20th in points against. The Panthers are 1-3 on the road and the offense was way below average in three of those games. In general, the offense has been more cold than hot, and they will likely lean on running back Rico Dowdle to control the clock and keep the Packers' high-powered offense off the field. Carolina has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, but they did bounce back from their last blowout loss this season, with a win.
Green Bay is ranked seventh in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, tied for fifth in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. The Packers have won three games in a row and during that stretch, the offense has scored around 30 points per game. The defense is led by Micah Parsons, and they have had a knack for creating pressure and forcing turnovers. The Green Bay offense is scoring in bunches, but during this little winning streak, the offense has been slow in all three games, but piled it on in the fourth quarter.
Best Bet: Over
On paper, the Packers spread should be the right choice. However, Green Bay doesn't have an extreme blowout win this season and the offense hasn't gotten going until the second half. Also, the defense still gives up a decent amount of points. The Panthers might be able to back door cover this game and at least bounce back on offense.