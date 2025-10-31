Panthers vs Packers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers look to bounce back after an ugly blowout loss and get that defense back on track as they battle the Green Bay Packers.

The Panthers are 4-4 and second in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Buffalo Bills 40-9 at home. Carolina was down 19-3 at the half and the game was basically over. The Panthers' lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter, when the score was 40-3. Carolina lost in total yards, 410-244, and 245-114 in rushing yards. The Panthers turned the ball over three times and just barely lost time of possession. They went 1-for-2 in the red zone and 1-for-3 in red zone stops. Tetairoa McMillan led the way on offense with seven catches for 99 yards.

The Packers are 5-1-1 and first in the NFC North Division. They are also the current No. 1 seed in the NFC standings. Green Bay just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25 on the road. The Packers were down five points going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Steelers 21-6. The Green Bay third down defense was 9-for-10 on third down stops. They won in total yards, 454-295 and 360-202 in passing yards. The Packers had the slight edge in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. They were 3-for-5 in the red zone, and tight end Tucker Kraft led the way on offense with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Panthers +13.5 (-108)

Packers -13.5 (-104)

Money line

Panthers +669

Packers -809

Total

OVER 44.5 (-180)

UNDER 44.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Packers Betting Trends

Carolina is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last five games.

Green Bay is 5-1-1 SU in its last seven games.

Panthers vs Packers Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable

Nick Scott, S - Questionable

Damien Lewis, G - Questionable

Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable

Andy Dalton, QB - Questionable

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable

Cade Mays, C - Questionable

Princely Umanmielen, LB - Questionable

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Green Bay Packers

Quay Walker, LB - Questionable

Malik Willis, QB - Questionable

Jordan Morgan, OT - Questionable

Christian Watson, WR - Questionable

Josh Jacobs, RB - Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

Aaron Banks, G - Questionable

Zach Tom, OT - Questionable

Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable

Devonte Wyatt, DT - Questionable

Jayden Reed, WR - Injured reserve

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve

Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable

Collin Oliver, DE - Out

Brenton Cox Jr., DE - Injured reserve

John Williams, G - Out

Travis Glover, OT - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Packers Predictions and Picks

Carolina is currently ranked 29th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 20th in points against. The Panthers are 1-3 on the road and the offense was way below average in three of those games. In general, the offense has been more cold than hot, and they will likely lean on running back Rico Dowdle to control the clock and keep the Packers' high-powered offense off the field. Carolina has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, but they did bounce back from their last blowout loss this season, with a win.

Green Bay is ranked seventh in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, tied for fifth in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. The Packers have won three games in a row and during that stretch, the offense has scored around 30 points per game. The defense is led by Micah Parsons, and they have had a knack for creating pressure and forcing turnovers. The Green Bay offense is scoring in bunches, but during this little winning streak, the offense has been slow in all three games, but piled it on in the fourth quarter.

Best Bet: Over