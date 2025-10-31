UNC vs Syracuse Odds, Spread, and Total
North Carolina will try to avoid another frightful finish when they visit Syracuse Friday night, looking to chase away their October ghosts. Kickoff at the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Both teams hope to snap four-game losing streaks in their search for late-season momentum. North Carolina (2–5, 0–3 ACC) fell 17–16 in overtime to Virginia. The Tar Heels are still searching for their first Power Four victory under Bill Belichick and rank last in the ACC in total offense at 279.9 yards per game.
The Orange (3–5, 1–4 ACC) have struggled since losing starting quarterback Steve Angeli to an ankle injury, averaging just 12.5 points per game in his absence. Backup Rickie Collins has thrown eight interceptions in four starts, though he posted his most efficient outing in last week's 41–16 loss at Georgia Tech.
Spread
- UNC +2.5 (-104)
- Syracuse -2.5 (-108)
Money line
- UNC +117
- Syracuse -122
Total
- Over 44.5 (-104)
- Under 44.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
UNC vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- UNC is 4-3 against the spread this season, including 2-1 on the road.
- Syracuse is 3-4-1 against the spread this season, going 1-2-1 at home.
- UNC has won four of the last six matchups with Syracuse, going 5-1 against the spread.
- Syracuse has won nine of their last 12 games at home.
- The under has hit in seven of UNC's last eight games on the road.
- The total has gone under in four of Syracuse's last five games in October.
UNC vs Syracuse Injury Reports
UNC
- Aidan Banfield, OL — Questionable
- Thaddeus Dixon, DB — Out
- Chinedu Onyeagoro, LB — Out
- Tyler Houser, LB — Out
- Henry Martello, FB — Out
- Peter Pesansky, OL — Out
- Christo Kelly, OL — Out
- Laderion Williams, DL — Out
- Kamarion Thomas, DL — Out
- Cort Halsey, TE — Out
- Deems May, TE — Out
Syracuse
- Trey Dudley, LB — Probable
- TJ Ferguson, OL — Probable
- Trevion Mack, OL — Probable
- Byron Washington, OL — Probable
- Darien Williams, WR — Questionable
- Gary Bryant III, LB — Questionable
- Austin Collins, OL — Questionable
- Vito Shevchenko, OL — Questionable
- Tyshawn Russell, WR — Out
- Steve Angeli, QB — Out
- Derek McDonald, LB — Out
- Fran Brown Jr., LS/FB — Out
- Berry Buxton III, DB — Out
- Chase Simmons, DL — Out
- Nate Prater, DB — Out
- Malachi James, RB — Out
- Jackson Iak, OL — Out
- Joshua Miller, OL — Out
- Nate Edwards, WR — Out
- Rashard Perry, DL — Out
UNC vs Syracuse Predictions and Picks
"Some will say that Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels have shown some fight in the last couple of games. But let's not go crazy just yet .... Yes, the Tar Heels have shown some fight recently, but I have more confidence in Fran Brown to have his team prepared for this matchup. Expect him to try someone new at QB this week as well. The JMA Wireless Dome should be rocking, and I like the better-coached team to win and cover this ACC matchup." — Andrew Caley, Covers
"It can't get much scarier for Belichick and the Tar Heels, can it? When Pablo Torre isn't exposing the mismanagement of North Carolina's football program under Belichick and Michael Lombardi (and Jordon Hudson?), the Heels have been losing in terrifying fashion. Though UNC has dressed up in costume as a competitive team in its last two games, losing by a combined four points to Virginia and Cal, the offense remains a massive problem .... Score prediction: Syracuse 20, North Carolina 17." — Rob Paul, Sportsbook Review
"The Tar Heels have been strong against the run, holding opponents to just over 110 rushing yards per game, and that matches up well against a Syracuse team that leans heavily on Yasin Willis to establish balance .... If they can contain the Orange on early downs, they'll put pressure on Rickie Collins, who has struggled with turnovers and accuracy since stepping into the starting role .... If UNC can finish drives with points instead of turnovers, their defense is capable of doing the rest." — Dean Whitaker, Statsalt