UNC vs Syracuse Odds, Spread, and Total

North Carolina will try to avoid another frightful finish when they visit Syracuse Friday night, looking to chase away their October ghosts. Kickoff at the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Both teams hope to snap four-game losing streaks in their search for late-season momentum. North Carolina (2–5, 0–3 ACC) fell 17–16 in overtime to Virginia. The Tar Heels are still searching for their first Power Four victory under Bill Belichick and rank last in the ACC in total offense at 279.9 yards per game.

The Orange (3–5, 1–4 ACC) have struggled since losing starting quarterback Steve Angeli to an ankle injury, averaging just 12.5 points per game in his absence. Backup Rickie Collins has thrown eight interceptions in four starts, though he posted his most efficient outing in last week's 41–16 loss at Georgia Tech.

Spread

UNC +2.5 (-104)

Syracuse -2.5 (-108)

Money line

UNC +117

Syracuse -122

Total

Over 44.5 (-104)

Under 44.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UNC vs Syracuse Betting Trends

UNC is 4-3 against the spread this season, including 2-1 on the road.

Syracuse is 3-4-1 against the spread this season, going 1-2-1 at home.

UNC has won four of the last six matchups with Syracuse, going 5-1 against the spread.

Syracuse has won nine of their last 12 games at home.

The under has hit in seven of UNC's last eight games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of Syracuse's last five games in October.

UNC vs Syracuse Injury Reports

UNC

Aidan Banfield, OL — Questionable

Thaddeus Dixon, DB — Out

Chinedu Onyeagoro, LB — Out

Tyler Houser, LB — Out

Henry Martello, FB — Out

Peter Pesansky, OL — Out

Christo Kelly, OL — Out

Laderion Williams, DL — Out

Kamarion Thomas, DL — Out

Cort Halsey, TE — Out

Deems May, TE — Out

Syracuse

Trey Dudley, LB — Probable

TJ Ferguson, OL — Probable

Trevion Mack, OL — Probable

Byron Washington, OL — Probable

Darien Williams, WR — Questionable

Gary Bryant III, LB — Questionable

Austin Collins, OL — Questionable

Vito Shevchenko, OL — Questionable

Tyshawn Russell, WR — Out

Steve Angeli, QB — Out

Derek McDonald, LB — Out

Fran Brown Jr., LS/FB — Out

Berry Buxton III, DB — Out

Chase Simmons, DL — Out

Nate Prater, DB — Out

Malachi James, RB — Out

Jackson Iak, OL — Out

Joshua Miller, OL — Out

Nate Edwards, WR — Out

Rashard Perry, DL — Out

UNC vs Syracuse Predictions and Picks

"Some will say that Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels have shown some fight in the last couple of games. But let's not go crazy just yet .... Yes, the Tar Heels have shown some fight recently, but I have more confidence in Fran Brown to have his team prepared for this matchup. Expect him to try someone new at QB this week as well. The JMA Wireless Dome should be rocking, and I like the better-coached team to win and cover this ACC matchup." — Andrew Caley, Covers

"It can't get much scarier for Belichick and the Tar Heels, can it? When Pablo Torre isn't exposing the mismanagement of North Carolina's football program under Belichick and Michael Lombardi (and Jordon Hudson?), the Heels have been losing in terrifying fashion. Though UNC has dressed up in costume as a competitive team in its last two games, losing by a combined four points to Virginia and Cal, the offense remains a massive problem .... Score prediction: Syracuse 20, North Carolina 17." — Rob Paul, Sportsbook Review