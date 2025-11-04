Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in a battle of two teams that seem to be perpetually rebuilding their rosters. That approach has shown in both of their records, with the Hornets going 3-4 while the Pelicans are yet to win a game, losing all six of their first contests.

Charlotte's roster has plenty of talent, but it is yet to find its groove thanks to bad fits across the team and a litany of injuries that seem to occur every season. Forward Brandon Miller, projected to be a major part of the team, is already down with a shoulder injury, and star guard LaMelo Ball is nursing an ankle ailment. Even at full health, this Hornets team will struggle to keep any opponent from scoring 120 points on any given night, turning every contest into a pure shootout.

Despite their record, there is an argument to be had for the Pelicans being a better-constructed roster than the Hornets. Guard Trey Murphy and forward Herbert Jones provide excellent three-and-D play, while Zion Williamson is a legitimate superstar if he is able to remain on the court, which is a huge "if". New Orleans is obviously off to an abysmal start, but it is fair to expect things to turn around somewhat soon.

Spread

Hornets +2.5 (-103)

Pelicans -2.5 (-102)

Money line

Hornets +124

Pelicans -127

Totals

Over 237 (-107)

Under 237 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Pelicans Betting Trends

The Hornets are 4-3 ATS this season.

The Hornets are 2-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 4-3 in Charlotte's games.

The Pelicans are 1-4-1 ATS this year.

The Pelicans are 0-1-1 ATS at home.

The over is 4-2 in the Pelicans' games.

Hornets vs Pelicans Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball, G - Day-to-Day.

Brandon Miller, SF - Out.

Grant Williams, F - Out.

Josh Green, G - Out.

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson, PF - Day-to-Day.

Yves Missi, C - Day-to-Day.

Hornets vs Pelicans Prediction and Pick

While it might seem like a surprise to see the Hornets come into this game as small underdogs, the line is exactly where it should be. Charlotte is sure to be without Miller here, significantly decreasing its scoring potential, and if Ball misses this game, the Hornets are a borderline lock to lose, even to the lowly Pelicans.