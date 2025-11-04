Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Charlotte Hornets will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in a battle of two teams that seem to be perpetually rebuilding their rosters. That approach has shown in both of their records, with the Hornets going 3-4 while the Pelicans are yet to win a game, losing all six of their first contests.
Charlotte's roster has plenty of talent, but it is yet to find its groove thanks to bad fits across the team and a litany of injuries that seem to occur every season. Forward Brandon Miller, projected to be a major part of the team, is already down with a shoulder injury, and star guard LaMelo Ball is nursing an ankle ailment. Even at full health, this Hornets team will struggle to keep any opponent from scoring 120 points on any given night, turning every contest into a pure shootout.
Despite their record, there is an argument to be had for the Pelicans being a better-constructed roster than the Hornets. Guard Trey Murphy and forward Herbert Jones provide excellent three-and-D play, while Zion Williamson is a legitimate superstar if he is able to remain on the court, which is a huge "if". New Orleans is obviously off to an abysmal start, but it is fair to expect things to turn around somewhat soon.
Spread
- Hornets +2.5 (-103)
- Pelicans -2.5 (-102)
Money line
- Hornets +124
- Pelicans -127
Totals
- Over 237 (-107)
- Under 237 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Hornets vs Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Hornets are 4-3 ATS this season.
- The Hornets are 2-1 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 4-3 in Charlotte's games.
- The Pelicans are 1-4-1 ATS this year.
- The Pelicans are 0-1-1 ATS at home.
- The over is 4-2 in the Pelicans' games.
Hornets vs Pelicans Injury Reports
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball, G - Day-to-Day.
- Brandon Miller, SF - Out.
- Grant Williams, F - Out.
- Josh Green, G - Out.
New Orleans Pelicans
- Zion Williamson, PF - Day-to-Day.
- Yves Missi, C - Day-to-Day.
Hornets vs Pelicans Prediction and Pick
While it might seem like a surprise to see the Hornets come into this game as small underdogs, the line is exactly where it should be. Charlotte is sure to be without Miller here, significantly decreasing its scoring potential, and if Ball misses this game, the Hornets are a borderline lock to lose, even to the lowly Pelicans.
On the other side, the Pelicans have ways to win even if they are without Williamson and Missi. Sixth man Jordan Poole is more than capable of taking over a game on his own, especially against an atrocious defensive team like the Hornets. It also helps that this game will be played in New Orleans, allowing the Pelicans to search for their first win on their home floor. Overall, the pick is clear. Charlotte is too inconsistent and too injured to be worth a bet in this instance. Instead, a bet on the Pelicans' money line or spread is in order.