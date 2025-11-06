Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Wild will head south to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Wild have largely had a disappointing season so far, going 5-9 in the win-loss column. One small saving grace has been that three of those losses came in overtime, helping level Minnesota's place in the standings. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have cooled off from a scorching start to the season, going 2-3 in their last five contests.

One of the biggest problems with the Wild has been their lack of consistent offense. Winger Kirill Kaprizov has been downright electric, but the attack he leads seems to pour in goals in some games while being completely shut down in others. In one three-game losing streak, Minnesota scored a total of four goals. In another five-game cold stretch, the Wild failed to score more than two goals in three of those contests. Finding consistency would go a long way in helping Minnesota climb up the standings.

Despite their superior record, the 'Canes are suffering from a similar problem to the Wild. Carolina's offense was responsible for its winning ways at the start of the season, but now that the scoring has slowed down, so has the progress in the win column. In three recent losses, the Hurricanes failed to score more than three goals. Another win against the New York Rangers featured three more goals, a performance that is not bad by any means but represents a departure from Carolina's early-season games.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-152)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+139)

Money line

Wild +174

Hurricanes -180

Totals

Over 6 (-117)

Under 6 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Wild are 5-9 ATS this season.

The Wild are 3-3 ATS on the road.

The over is 8-6 in Minnesota's games.

The Hurricanes are 7-5 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes are 2-2 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 6-6 in Carolina's games.

Wild vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Minnesota Wild

Nico Sturm, C - Out.

Mats Zuccarello, RW - Out.

Zach Bogosian, D - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

Eric Robinson, C - Out.

William Carrier, LW - Out.

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out.

Jaccob Slavin, D - Out.

Wild vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

There are lots of reasons to like the Hurricanes here. The Wild have shown a tendency to allow plenty of scoring against good offenses, as evidenced by their outings against the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals. Carolina has that level of firepower on the roster, indicating that the team could be in for a bit of an offensive resurgence at home.