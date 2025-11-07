Duke Blue Devils vs UConn Huskies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The athletics of Duke University are known for their achievements on the basketball court, but fans might be in the process of witnessing one of the program's most exciting years on the football field. The Blue Devils pulled a massive upset against the rival Clemson Tigers in Week 9, giving head coach Manny Diaz a signature win. Next, Duke (5-3, 4-1 ACC) will face another school that excels on the hardwood in the UConn Huskies (6-3, Independent) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. UConn has racked up six wins this season, but this matchup represents an enormous step up in competition.

The Blue Devils have shown their ability to clearly beat teams with worse talent than them while hanging around with just about everyone else. That is largely because of how good the offense, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, has been throughout the year. Mensah has thrown 21 touchdowns and two interceptions, all while maintaining a ridiculous 166.7 passer rating. The sophomore passer is also coming off a masterclass performance against Clemson in which he threw for 361 yards and four scores. Now he faces a Huskies defense that allowed 41 points to Delaware and 37 to Rice. Mensah should have a field day in this matchup.

With defensive showings like the ones listed above, it is no surprise that the Huskies have also relied on their offense to win games. UConn has scored more than 30 points in six of its nine contests, but the vast majority of those games have come against teams that are not nearly as good as the Blue Devils. Quarterback Joe Fagnano, who has barely one-upped Mensah by throwing 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions, will have to have the game of his life to keep the Huskies close on Saturday.

Spread

Duke -9.5 (+100)

UConn +9.5 (-117)

Money line

Duke -285

UConn +270

Totals

Over 63.5 (-108)

Under 63.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke vs UConn Betting Trends

Duke is 5-5 ATS this season.

Duke is 4-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-3 in the Blue Devils' games.

The Huskies are 5-3-2 ATS this year.

The Huskies are 3-1 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 6-4 in UConn's games.

Duke vs UConn Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Elliott Schaper, LB - Out.

Kimari Robinson, CB - Questionable.

UConn Huskies

No injuries of note.

Duke vs UConn Prediction and Pick

Dylan Hellebrand of Picks and Parlays writes, "Both quarterbacks have put up strikingly similar performances this season. They've both done an excellent job of protecting the football, rarely throwing interceptions, while piling up impressive touchdown numbers. In fact, each of their teams, Duke and UConn, has seen their offenses really hit their stride in recent games. Final Score Prediction: Duke Blue Devils win but fail to cover the spread, 35-34."