Saints vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Orleans Saints are looking to end a four-game skid as they battle a division opponent in the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

The Saints are 1-8 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-10 on the road. New Orleans was only down 10 at the half but then were outscored 14-0 in the second half. The Saints were only 2-for-9 on third down conversions and lost in total yards 438-224. New Orleans lost in rushing yards 171-57. The Saints barely had the ball in this game and lost in time of possession 44-16. They were 1-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-5 in stops.

The Panthers are 5-4 and second in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Green Bay Packers 16-13 on the road. It was a close, back and forth game, and Carolina won on walk-off field goal. The Panthers lost in total yards 369-265. However, they won in rushing yards 163-104. Time of possession was pretty even and Carolina only turned the ball over once, while the defense picked up two turnovers. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 4-for-5 on stops. Rico Dowdle led the way on offense with 25 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Saints +5.5 (-108)

Panthers -5.5 (-104)

Money line

Saints +223

Panthers -233

Total

OVER 39.5 (-104)

UNDER 39.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Saints vs Panthers Betting Trends

New Orleans is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New Orleans' last five games.

New Orleans is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games.

Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Carolina's last 13 games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Saints vs Panthers Injury Reports

New Orleans Saints

Barry Wesley, OT - Injured reserve

Jack Stoll, TE - Doubtful

Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable

Taliese Fuaga, OT - Doubtful

Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve

Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve

Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve

Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve

Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve

Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve

Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve

Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve

Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve

Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve

Carolina Panthers

Lathan Ransom, S - Questionable

Rico Dowdle, RB - Questionable

Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Saints vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

New Orleans is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 31st in points scored, and tied for 24th in points against. The Saints are the worst team in the NFC and during this losing streak, the offense and defense are both getting worse. In their last three games, the offense can't get past 14 points in a game and running back Alvin Kamara isn't getting used as much as he should be. Their offense ranks among the least explosive in the NFL. The Saints will look to find a better offensive balance after a pass-heavy approach in their last outing.

Carolina is ranked 30th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 16th in points allowed. The Panthers are feeling pretty good after getting an upset win and definitely their most impressive win of the season. The offense features a strong ground game led by Dowdle. Quarterback Bryce Young is a decent game manager and benefits from the strong rushing attack. The defense has been improving in the secondary, but the pass rush still needs some work. If the Panthers can have a solid effort in the rushing defense, then they should win with ease.

Best Bet: Panthers Spread