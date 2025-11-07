Saints vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New Orleans Saints are looking to end a four-game skid as they battle a division opponent in the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. The Saints are…
The New Orleans Saints are looking to end a four-game skid as they battle a division opponent in the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
The Saints are 1-8 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-10 on the road. New Orleans was only down 10 at the half but then were outscored 14-0 in the second half. The Saints were only 2-for-9 on third down conversions and lost in total yards 438-224. New Orleans lost in rushing yards 171-57. The Saints barely had the ball in this game and lost in time of possession 44-16. They were 1-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-5 in stops.
The Panthers are 5-4 and second in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Green Bay Packers 16-13 on the road. It was a close, back and forth game, and Carolina won on walk-off field goal. The Panthers lost in total yards 369-265. However, they won in rushing yards 163-104. Time of possession was pretty even and Carolina only turned the ball over once, while the defense picked up two turnovers. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 4-for-5 on stops. Rico Dowdle led the way on offense with 25 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Saints +5.5 (-108)
- Panthers -5.5 (-104)
Money line
- Saints +223
- Panthers -233
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-104)
- UNDER 39.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Saints vs Panthers Betting Trends
- New Orleans is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of New Orleans' last five games.
- New Orleans is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games.
- Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in 9 of Carolina's last 13 games.
- Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
Saints vs Panthers Injury Reports
New Orleans Saints
- Barry Wesley, OT - Injured reserve
- Jack Stoll, TE - Doubtful
- Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable
- Taliese Fuaga, OT - Doubtful
- Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve
- Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve
- Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve
- Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve
- Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve
- Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve
- Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve
- Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve
- Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve
Carolina Panthers
- Lathan Ransom, S - Questionable
- Rico Dowdle, RB - Questionable
- Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable
- Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve
- David Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Saints vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
New Orleans is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 31st in points scored, and tied for 24th in points against. The Saints are the worst team in the NFC and during this losing streak, the offense and defense are both getting worse. In their last three games, the offense can't get past 14 points in a game and running back Alvin Kamara isn't getting used as much as he should be. Their offense ranks among the least explosive in the NFL. The Saints will look to find a better offensive balance after a pass-heavy approach in their last outing.
Carolina is ranked 30th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 16th in points allowed. The Panthers are feeling pretty good after getting an upset win and definitely their most impressive win of the season. The offense features a strong ground game led by Dowdle. Quarterback Bryce Young is a decent game manager and benefits from the strong rushing attack. The defense has been improving in the secondary, but the pass rush still needs some work. If the Panthers can have a solid effort in the rushing defense, then they should win with ease.
Best Bet: Panthers Spread
The Panthers have won four of their last five games and even though most of those were by three points, they should be able to cover the spread in this game. The Saints have lost by 12 points or more for three weeks in a row and both sides of the ball are getting worse. The Carolina defense is slowly improving, and the rushing game should take over in this one.