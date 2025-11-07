Stanford vs UNC Tar Heels Odds, Spread, and Totals

The UNC Tar Heels (3-5, 1-3 ACC) will play host when Stanford (3-6, 2-4 ACC) comes to town on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. EST. The Tar Heels entered the season with huge expectations behind head coach Bill Belichick and a seemingly up-and-coming roster, but they have disappointed in virtually every way. UNC is 3-5, with two of those three wins coming against Richmond and Charlotte. Stanford is also 3-6, but its wins have been far more impressive than the Tar Heels', especially a home victory over the Florida State Seminoles. While there is not a bowl game at stake here, the loser of this contest is set to become the laughingstock of the conference, so pride is on the line.

There have been a variety of problems that have hobbled Stanford throughout the season. The offense has shown flashes of competence, but 10 interceptions from quarterback Ben Gulbranson have taken the wind out of Stanford's sails in some huge moments. The run game has also failed to produce efficiently, with lead back Micah Ford averaging only 4.3 yards per carry. The defense has not held up against high-level competition, getting shredded by Miami and Pitt in consecutive games. Luckily, UNC is a far worse offense than either team, opening the door for a rebound performance from the Cardinal.

While it certainly feels that nothing has gone right for the Tar Heels, there is some reason for optimism based on their recent stretch of play. In a game against California, UNC was on the brink of victory before a fumble on the goal line cost it the game. Next, the Tar Heels took a very good Virginia team to overtime, losing by a point, and most recently, they beat up on an overmatched Syracuse team. Despite the 1-2 record in that span, UNC is clearly playing slightly better football, a factor that should help them past Stanford on Saturday.

Spread

Stanford +7.5 (-108)

UNC -7.5 (-104)

Money line

Stanford +257

UNC -270

Totals

Over 42.5 (-108)

Under 42.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stanford vs UNC Betting Trends

Stanford is 2-8 ATS this season.

Stanford is 0-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-4 in Stanford's games.

UNC is 5-5 ATS this year.

UNC is 1-5 ATS in its home games.

The under is 7-3 in the Tar Heels' games.

Stanford vs UNC Injury Reports

Stanford

Micah Ford, RB - Questionable.

Jordan Onovughe, WR - Questionable.

Collin Wright, CB - Questionable.

Cam Richardson, CB - Questionable.

Aaron Morris, CB - Questionable.

Jay Green, S - Questionable.

UNC Tar Heels

Christo Kelly, G - Questionable.

Stanford vs UNC Prediction and Pick