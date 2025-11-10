Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Total

NBA speculators are taking advantage of LeBron James' absence to win sneaky bets. The LA Lakers' stock in the betting odds goes down whenever King James isn't on the floor, but the Lakers have still won on the money line and ATS, going on a five-game win streak preceding Saturday's 122-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The 3-6 Charlotte Hornets are touted as 2.5-to-1 underdogs against the visiting Lakers in Monday's 7 p.m. EST tipoff at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets are anxious to buzz at home again. Charlotte's fortunes went from good to bad as soon as the team got on the road, going from Nov. 1's 126-103 victory over the Utah Jazz to a disappointing 116-112 loss at New Orleans in which the Hornets blew a fourth-quarter lead.

Charlotte went on to lose an NBA Cup contest 126-108 to the Miami Heat last Friday. However, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't always spectacular three time zones away from SoCal. Can the Hornets find an edge on a visiting club that's performing without its marquee superstar?

Spread

Hornets +8 (-107)

Lakers -8 (-104)

Money line

Hornets +282

Lakers -293

Total

Over 230.5 (-101)

Under 230.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Trends

LA had a five-game winning streak snapped by Atlanta on Saturday.

The Charlotte Hornets have gone 1-5 in their last six contests.

The Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Forward Brandon Miller remains out for at least one week with a shoulder injury.

Forward Grant Williams remains out following surgery for a torn ACL.

Guard LaMelo Ball sat out Friday's tournament game with an ankle injury.

Guard Collin Sexton is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Los Angeles Lakers

Forward LeBron James remains out for at least two weeks with a back injury.

Guard Austin Reaves is day-to-day with a groin injury.

Guard Gabe Vincent remains out with an ankle injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Predictions and Picks

The Lakers weren't icy from the field when the Hawks ended their win streak. In fact, LA shot 40% from downtown on Saturday. But the Hawks were more efficient with the basketball, dishing out 37 assists while LA turned the ball over nearly as many times as the Lakers' passes set up buckets. Starting guard Marcus Smart played just 21 minutes, scoring only five points. Atlanta outscored Los Angeles 62-46 in the paint.

Do the Hornets just need to finish, or does the team's thinned lineup only have the motor to win 36:00? It doesn't help that the club is getting off to occasional poor starts as well, such as the NBA Cup meeting with Miami in which Charlotte allowed 53 points to the Heat in the first frame. Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated finds room to laud rookie Kon Knueppel's 39-point outing but warns that the Hornets' defense continues to go to sleep for long stretches. "Eliminating (opposing) 40-plus point (quarters) has to happen sooner rather than later."