Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, and Total

What has gotten into the 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes? An NHL club known for tight games and faithful checking is winning in rock'em, sock'em style with a tremendous offense, leading the Eastern Conference in goalscoring and goal differential. Will the Hurricanes' next home game provide more fireworks? We'll find out when the Washington Capitals visit PNC Arena for an opening faceoff at 7 p.m. EST this Tuesday.

Washington's line to win could prove chintzy at close to 1-to-1 odds. The Capitals have lost six of their last seven, while Alex Ovechkin languishes on the scoresheet, netting only three goals on the season so far.

The Capitals' slump isn't the only significant trend line for Tuesday's tilt. Carolina has beaten Washington three straight times and five times in a row at home. With Hurricanes' forwards shining while defensemen go down on one injury after another, Carolina's home games have beaten seven consecutive O/U totals.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+164)

Capitals +1.5 (-176)

Money line

Hurricanes -156

Capitals +148

Total

Over 6 (-107)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Betting Trends

The Carolina Hurricanes have beaten Washington three consecutive times.

The Washington Capitals have won just one of their last seven games.

Carolina's home games have gone over betting totals seven straight times.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault is out with a cut on his hand.

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is on the injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Washington Capitals

Left winger Pierre-Luc Dubois is out for abdominal and abductor muscle surgeries.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Predictions and Picks

Carolina's transition-game tactics are more dynamic than ever under head coach Rod Brind'Amour, upping the stats of defensemen who find it easy to pass to Sebastian Aho. Mounting injuries on the blue line, however, make it clear that there won't be many shutout performances to lean on when Seth Jarvis' sizzling streak of sniping goals ebbs. The Hurricanes' best forwards have to keep lighting the lamp because Carolina's defense corps is so wounded. D Shayne Gostisbehere remains on injured reserve.

Things got worse Saturday when Charles-Alexis Legault was injured during the Hurricanes' 5-4 overtime win in Toronto. "Legault's hand was cut by a skate during the first period," reports Rotowire by way of CBS Sports. "Gavin Bayreuther, who was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday, would presumably be pressed into the lineup (against Washington on Tuesday)."