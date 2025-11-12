Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Milwaukee Bucks will finish up a two-game road trip with a visit to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Bucks, who are widely expected to compete for a good chance of representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, are off to a good start, earning a 7-4 record so far. The Hornets nearly have an opposite record, going 3-7, a record hampered by three straight defeats, most recently one at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST.

Despite some offseason controversy, Milwaukee remains Giannis Antetokounmpo's team. The perennial MVP candidate has been excellent, averaging 33.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, all numbers that lead the Bucks in each respective category. Guard Ryan Rollins has been Antetokounmpo's best running mate, taking a step in his first year as a full-time starter for Milwaukee. Overall, the talent on this roster is once again good enough to contend for a top-four seed in the East, a far cry from the expectations surrounding the Hornets.

Charlotte's record is not entirely reflective of their capability. The Hornets, as they usually are, have been racked with injury to start the season, with both Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball missing significant time already. Even with those two key players missing time, Charlotte has managed to keep most of their games close, relying on guards Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel to pour in points while the defense allows just about any offensive effort to be successful from their opponent. A date with the Bucks is unlikely to see the Hornets get back in the win column, but never say never.

Spread

Bucks -5.5 (-106)

Hornets +5.5 (-101)

Money line

Bucks -196

Hornets +182

Totals

Over 231.5 (-106)

Under 231.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bucks vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Bucks are 6-5 ATS this season.

The Bucks are 2-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-4 ATS in Milwaukee's games.

The Hornets are 4-6 ATS this year.

The Hornets are 2-3 ATS at home.

The over is 5-5 in Charlotte's games.

Bucks vs Hornets Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Questionable.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball, G - Out.

Collin Sexton, G - Day-to-Day.

Josh Green, G - Out.

Grant Williams, F - Out.

Pat Connaughton, F - Questionable.

KJ Simpson, G - Day-to-Day.

Brandon Miller, F - Out.

Bucks vs Hornets Prediction and Pick