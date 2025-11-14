Carolina Hurricanes vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes' momentum came to at least a temporary halt on Tuesday, when the Washington Capitals' 4-1 win snapped Carolina's prior four-game winning streak. The Hurricanes will try to begin another streak on home ice when the Vancouver Canucks pay a visit this Friday at 7 p.m. EST.

The Vancouver Canucks come into Carolina having not played a road game since Nov. 3, when the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime. Vancouver mostly disappointed in the team's four-game home stand that followed, giving up 18 combined goals and only claiming a single victory.

Carolina has become an offensive dynamo that's vying to score the most goals in the Eastern Conference this season. That didn't show on Tuesday as the Hurricanes were mostly shut down by goalie Logan Thompson and the Capitals. On the plus side for Carolina, the Canucks have allowed 63 tallies.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (-100)

Canucks +1.5 (-109)

Money line

Hurricanes -247

Canucks +228

Total

Over 6.5 (+109)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vancouver Canucks Betting Trends

Carolina had a four-game win streak snapped on Tuesday.

Vancouver is 5-4 in road games so far this season.

Totals have gone over in six of Vancouver's last eight games in Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vancouver Canucks Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault is out for 3-4 months following hand surgery.

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks

Defenseman Quinn Hughes is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Derek Forbort is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Victor Mancini is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vancouver Canucks Predictions and Picks

Is the Carolina defense corps' injury bug impacting the passing game more than the checking? Fans may have expected an uptick in opposing goals after several Canes defensemen went down. They likely didn't expect Carolina's snipers to go quiet. AHL call-ups on the blue line are making game plans more cautious.

The Hurricanes have received a massive boost from Shayne Gostisbehere getting activated this week. "(Carolina GM) Eric Tulsky … announced that the team has activated defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from injured reserve," reported the NHL's homepage on Thursday. The 32-year-old was Carolina's most productive point-scoring defenseman of 2024-25. He has eight points in just seven games this season.