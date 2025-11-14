Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The gauntlet has been thrown down. Charlotte's 111-100 upset of the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday's NBA regular-season action sets up a fascinating rematch in Wisconsin, as Milwaukee plays host to the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA Cup group stage meeting set for Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. EST this Friday.

Sportsbooks are doing their best to react to the Hornets. But consider that this is a relatively new scenario for the teams and oddsmakers. It would have been more anticipated if Charlotte had upset Milwaukee in the tournament game after falling short against the Bucks in Wednesday's clash. Instead, the upstart Hornets have a chance to sweep. Charlotte remains only 4-7 compared to Milwaukee's 7-5 record.

Most importantly, the Bucks' linchpin, Giannis Antetokounmpo, sat out Wednesday's game with a minor knee injury, giving the Hornets' frontcourt an opening to attack and bring home the win. It may not be so easy on Friday night if the Greek Freak returns to action, though there's a chance he'll sit another night.

Spread

Hornets +9.5 (-107)

Bucks -9.5 (-102)

Money line

Hornets +327

Bucks -342

Total

Over 238.5 (-107)

Under 238.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

The Charlotte Hornets are 2-7 in their last nine games versus Milwaukee.

Totals have gone under in 10 of the teams' last 14 meetings.

Milwaukee has lost two of its last three home games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Guard LaMelo Ball is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Guard Josh Green is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Brandon Miller is out with a shoulder injury.

Milwaukee Bucks

Center Giannis Antetokounmpo is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Forward Taurean Prince is out with a herniated disc in his neck.

Guard Kevin Porter Jr. is out following knee surgery.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Jack Trehearne of Brew Hoop offers a recap of the week's first Charlotte-Milwaukee date that is a study in contrasts. From one angle, Trehearne underlines that Antetokounmpo wasn't playing, and that the Bucks "waved the white flag" with minutes to play. Yet, his concern shows for the Bucks' poverty of free-throw production, weird for a team with Giannis in the paint: "(the lack of foul shots) is a season-long trend."

Charlotte's dilemma is whether to prepare its frontcourt to meet the Greek Freak or not. Regardless, the unit enjoyed a solid game in Wednesday's win, which also snapped a three-game skid for the Hornets. The 7-foot-1 Creighton product Ryan Kalkbrenner needed one more rebound to produce a 17-point double-double on Wednesday. However, he would still be outmatched by the Bucks' superstar.