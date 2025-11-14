PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

NC State Wolfpack vs Miami Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The NC State Wolfpack pulled off a shocking upset in the last game on their schedule, pulling out a hotly contested win over the ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a…

Ezra Bernstein
CJ Bailey #11 of the NC State Wolfpack looks to pass in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. (Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

The NC State Wolfpack pulled off a shocking upset in the last game on their schedule, pulling out a hotly contested win over the ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a victory that constituted the biggest of the year for the Wolfpack. As a reward, NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC) now faces a stretch of three solid ACC opponents, starting with the Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2 ACC). The 'Canes, despite their two losses, remain in the thick of the playoff hunt but will have to win out to remain in consideration for a top-12 seed. Miami has a good chance to notch a win here when the Wolfpack comes to Coral Gables for a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on Saturday.

One of the bigger surprises of NC State's season has been its offensive efficiency. The unit has been excellent in the last month, with quarterback CJ Bailey leading an attack that has scored 34 or more points in three of its last four games. The only game the Wolfpack failed to meet that benchmark was against Notre Dame, an understandably tough opponent. The Hurricanes have largely been solid defensively, but Bailey and the Wolfpack should provide a sneakily tough matchup.

As a team that began the season ranked inside the top five, it is hard to think of this season as anything but a disappointment for Miami. It has only suffered two losses, but they came against Louisville and SMU, two games that certainly should have ended in Hurricanes' wins. In both defeats, quarterback Carson Beck was atrocious, showing that the roster is not able to overcome poor performances from their signal-caller, especially against offensively capable competition. The Wolfpack is not a scary defense, which should allow Beck to play a clean game at home.

Spread

  • NC State +14.5 (-113)
  • Miami -14.5 (-104)

Money line

  • NC State +488
  • Miami -525

Totals

  • Over 55.5 (+105)
  • Under 55.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • NC State is 4-6 ATS this year.
  • NC State is 3-3 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 6-4 in NC State's games.
  • The Hurricanes are 5-5 ATS this season.
  • The Hurricanes are 4-4 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over is 4-4 when Miami plays at home.

NC State vs Miami Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

  • Hollywood Smothers, RB - Questionable.
  • Spike Sowells, Jr., G - Questionable.
  • Justin Joly, TE - Questionable.
  • Ronnie Royal III, S - Questionable.

Miami Hurricanes

  • CJ Daniels, WR - Questionable.
  • Mark Fletcher Jr., RB - Questionable.
  • Malik Bryant, EDGE - Questionable.
  • OJ Frederique Jr., CB - Questionable.
  • Ahmad Moten Sr., DT - Questionable.

NC State vs Miami Prediction and Pick

The Hurricanes are obviously heavy favorites for a reason, but the best pick on the board is not on either side of the money line. Instead, the under looks promising. NC State has struggled to score against high-caliber defenses, a term that certainly describes Miami's unit. The Hurricanes will put up their fair share of points, but not enough to touch the 55.5 mark, allowing the under to cash somewhat easily.

miami hurricanesNC State Wolfpack
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
Members of the North Carolina Tar Heels enter the field during pre-game introductions prior to the game against the Stanford Cardinal. (Alex Halloway/Getty Images)
College FootballUNC Tar Heels vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Odds, Spread, and TotalsWake Forest Demon Deacons
The Duke Blue Devils react after scoring during a game. (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
College FootballVirginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Dwight Bootle II #11 of the Charlotte 49ers reacts after forcing a turnover against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
College FootballUTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect