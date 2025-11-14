NC State Wolfpack vs Miami Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The NC State Wolfpack pulled off a shocking upset in the last game on their schedule, pulling out a hotly contested win over the ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a victory that constituted the biggest of the year for the Wolfpack. As a reward, NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC) now faces a stretch of three solid ACC opponents, starting with the Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2 ACC). The 'Canes, despite their two losses, remain in the thick of the playoff hunt but will have to win out to remain in consideration for a top-12 seed. Miami has a good chance to notch a win here when the Wolfpack comes to Coral Gables for a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on Saturday.

One of the bigger surprises of NC State's season has been its offensive efficiency. The unit has been excellent in the last month, with quarterback CJ Bailey leading an attack that has scored 34 or more points in three of its last four games. The only game the Wolfpack failed to meet that benchmark was against Notre Dame, an understandably tough opponent. The Hurricanes have largely been solid defensively, but Bailey and the Wolfpack should provide a sneakily tough matchup.

As a team that began the season ranked inside the top five, it is hard to think of this season as anything but a disappointment for Miami. It has only suffered two losses, but they came against Louisville and SMU, two games that certainly should have ended in Hurricanes' wins. In both defeats, quarterback Carson Beck was atrocious, showing that the roster is not able to overcome poor performances from their signal-caller, especially against offensively capable competition. The Wolfpack is not a scary defense, which should allow Beck to play a clean game at home.

Spread

NC State +14.5 (-113)

Miami -14.5 (-104)

Money line

NC State +488

Miami -525

Totals

Over 55.5 (+105)

Under 55.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

NC State vs Miami Betting Trends

NC State is 4-6 ATS this year.

NC State is 3-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-4 in NC State's games.

The Hurricanes are 5-5 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes are 4-4 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-4 when Miami plays at home.

NC State vs Miami Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Hollywood Smothers, RB - Questionable.

Spike Sowells, Jr., G - Questionable.

Justin Joly, TE - Questionable.

Ronnie Royal III, S - Questionable.

Miami Hurricanes

CJ Daniels, WR - Questionable.

Mark Fletcher Jr., RB - Questionable.

Malik Bryant, EDGE - Questionable.

OJ Frederique Jr., CB - Questionable.

Ahmad Moten Sr., DT - Questionable.

NC State vs Miami Prediction and Pick