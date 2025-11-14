Panthers vs Falcons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers look to get back in the win column as they battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Panthers are 5-5 and second in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints 17-7 at home. It was close at halftime, but Carolina was shutout in the second half. The Panthers struggled on third down conversions and lost time of possession. Carolina lost in total yards 388-175 and 122-73 in rushing yards. They turned the ball over twice and the defense picked up one turnover. The Panthers were 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-2 in red zone stops.

The Falcons are 3-6 and third in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime and at Berlin. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game. Atlanta scored in every quarter, except in overtime. The third down defense was great, but the third down offense didn't convert once on third down. Atlanta lost in time of possession but did pick up two turnovers. They were perfect in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops.

Spread

Panthers +3.5 (-104)

Falcons -3.5 (-104)

Money line

Panthers +178

Falcons -186

Total

OVER 42.5 (-104)

UNDER 42.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Falcons Betting Trends

Carolina is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Carolina's last 20 games.

Carolina is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Atlanta's last 18 games.

Atlanta is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Panthers vs Falcons Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Rico Dowdle, RB - Questionable

Lathan Ransom, S - Questionable

Trevin Wallace, LB - Out

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Atlanta Falcons

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured reserve

Drake London, WR - Questionable

Matthew Bergeron, G - Questionable

Chris Lindstrom, G - Questionable

Malik Verdon, S - Out

Storm Norton, OT - Injured reserve

Leonard Floyd, DE - Questionable

Sam Roberts, DT - Questionable

Brandon Dorlus, DT - Questionable

Zach Harrison, DE - Questionable

Mike Hughes, CB - Questionable

Dee Alford, CB - Questionable

Divine Deablo, LB - Injured reserve

Jamal Agnew, WR - Questionable

Josh Woods, LB - Questionable

DeAngelo Malone, LB - Questionable

Clark Phillips III, CB - Injured reserve

Bralen Trice, LB - Injured reserve

Troy Andersen, LB - Out

Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured reserve

Emory Jones, QB - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Falcons Predictions and Picks

Carolina is currently ranked 30th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 12th in points against. The Panthers' defense has been great the last two weeks, but the offense hasn't done much in the last month. The offense will focus on the ground game, which is led by Rico Dowdle, and he averages 117.7 rushing yards over his last six games. He was limited at practice, but is expected to play. Quarterback Bryce Young has struggled with his passes and he will need to find a way to make some big plays in this game.

Atlanta is ranked 16th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 16th in points allowed. In their Week 3 matchup, the Falcons lost 30-0 to the Panthers, despite Atlanta getting more total yards. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was also picked off twice. This time around, the Falcons want to keep the good red zone play going and take care of the football. Atlanta's rushing defense will be tested, as they rank towards the bottom of the league in that category.

Best Bet: Under