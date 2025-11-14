Panthers vs Falcons: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Carolina Panthers look to get back in the win column as they battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Panthers are 5-5 and second in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints 17-7 at home. It was close at halftime, but Carolina was shutout in the second half. The Panthers struggled on third down conversions and lost time of possession. Carolina lost in total yards 388-175 and 122-73 in rushing yards. They turned the ball over twice and the defense picked up one turnover. The Panthers were 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-2 in red zone stops.
The Falcons are 3-6 and third in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime and at Berlin. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game. Atlanta scored in every quarter, except in overtime. The third down defense was great, but the third down offense didn't convert once on third down. Atlanta lost in time of possession but did pick up two turnovers. They were perfect in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops.
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-104)
- Falcons -3.5 (-104)
Money line
- Panthers +178
- Falcons -186
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-104)
- UNDER 42.5 (+100)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Falcons Betting Trends
- Carolina is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Carolina's last 20 games.
- Carolina is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Atlanta's last 18 games.
- Atlanta is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
Panthers vs Falcons Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Rico Dowdle, RB - Questionable
- Lathan Ransom, S - Questionable
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Out
- Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve
- David Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Atlanta Falcons
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured reserve
- Drake London, WR - Questionable
- Matthew Bergeron, G - Questionable
- Chris Lindstrom, G - Questionable
- Malik Verdon, S - Out
- Storm Norton, OT - Injured reserve
- Leonard Floyd, DE - Questionable
- Sam Roberts, DT - Questionable
- Brandon Dorlus, DT - Questionable
- Zach Harrison, DE - Questionable
- Mike Hughes, CB - Questionable
- Dee Alford, CB - Questionable
- Divine Deablo, LB - Injured reserve
- Jamal Agnew, WR - Questionable
- Josh Woods, LB - Questionable
- DeAngelo Malone, LB - Questionable
- Clark Phillips III, CB - Injured reserve
- Bralen Trice, LB - Injured reserve
- Troy Andersen, LB - Out
- Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured reserve
- Emory Jones, QB - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Falcons Predictions and Picks
Carolina is currently ranked 30th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 12th in points against. The Panthers' defense has been great the last two weeks, but the offense hasn't done much in the last month. The offense will focus on the ground game, which is led by Rico Dowdle, and he averages 117.7 rushing yards over his last six games. He was limited at practice, but is expected to play. Quarterback Bryce Young has struggled with his passes and he will need to find a way to make some big plays in this game.
Atlanta is ranked 16th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 16th in points allowed. In their Week 3 matchup, the Falcons lost 30-0 to the Panthers, despite Atlanta getting more total yards. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was also picked off twice. This time around, the Falcons want to keep the good red zone play going and take care of the football. Atlanta's rushing defense will be tested, as they rank towards the bottom of the league in that category.
Best Bet: Under
The Panthers' offense has struggled for a month, but they might be able to get some good plays going with the rushing game. The Falcons have lost four games in a row and just had close losses against elite teams. Also, Atlanta will look to avenge their bad loss to the Panthers in Week 3. Both quarterbacks are struggling, and this game will be a grind for scoring.